    EVTV   US29414V1008

ENVIROTECH VEHICLES

(EVTV)
  Report
2022-06-21
0.3580 USD   +21.36%
PU
PU
AQ
Envirotech Vehicles : Delivers Five Vehicles to New Jersey Customer Through New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program

06/22/2022
Envirotech Vehicles Delivers Five Vehicles to New Jersey Customer Through New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive ProgramPress Release | 06/22/2022

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQX:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today that it has delivered five vehicles to a New Jersey customer as part of a previously announced voucher approval by the New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program ("NJ ZIP") for the purchase of the vehicles.

"We're encouraged by the sustained activity that we're seeing as an approved vendor for NJ ZIP," Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented. "This is an exciting time for our Company as we continue to see our vehicles gain traction both in New Jersey via NJ ZIP and throughout the country as new and existing customers commit to transitioning their fleets to zero emissions transportation alternatives."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
Telephone: 203.972.9200
Email: evtv@imsinvestorrelations.com

Press Inquiries
Kristen Nicholson, APR
Telephone: (501) 350-3658
Email: knicholson@mhpteamsi.com

Envirotech Vehicles
Susan Emry, Executive Vice President
Telephone: (870) 970-3355 ext. 1001
Email: sue.e@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706111/Envirotech-Vehicles-Delivers-Five-Vehicles-to-New-Jersey-Customer-Through-New-Jersey-Zero-Emissions-Incentive-Program

Disclaimer

Envirotech Vehicles Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 13:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
