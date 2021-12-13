Envirotech Vehicles : Applauds Government Order to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQX:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), commented today on the new executive order signed by President Joe Biden that will make the United States government a net-zero contributor to the climate crisis.

Under the order, signed by President Biden on Wednesday, December 8, the government will minimize planet-heating emissions from operations and transition to an all-electric fleet of cars and trucks, cutting its emissions by 65% by the end of this decade before reaching carbon neutrality in 2050.

Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "This executive order is yet another step in the right direction as the U.S. government continues to pass legislation and set goals to become a net-zero contributor to the climate crisis. Like the American Jobs Plan announced in March, the order aims to slash emissions from all government operations to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Specifically, the order will target the transition of the government's current fleet of 600,000 cars and trucks to electric vehicles, with all vehicles acquired from 2035 on being zero-emission vehicles. We expect this to create a massive market opportunity for us in the United States as a U.S.-based provider of electric trucks and vans."

"Government initiatives at the state and federal levels continue to advocate for the transition to zero-emissions, and we believe that legislation like this will drive heightened consumer interest in EV's as well, furthering our market opportunity as a provider of best-in-class electric trucks and vans. This is an incredibly exciting time to be in the EV industry and we look forward to the many opportunities ahead," Mr. Oldridge concluded.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Contacts:

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

Telephone: (203) 972-9200

Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

Envirotech Vehicles

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1205

Email: mike.m@evtvusa.com.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: