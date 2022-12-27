Envirotech Vehicles Discusses 2022 Commercial EV Achievements and 2023 Goals with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ: EVTV) ("the Company"), a transportation industry-leading provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. CEO of the Company, Phillip Oldridge, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"What sets Envirotech Vehicles apart from the rest of the commercial electric vehicle companies out there?", asked Jolly. Oldrige discussed the importance of homologation within the commercial EV market, noting that unlike Envirotech Vehicles many companies in this space are not currently adhering to those guidelines, which will likely cause issues in the future.

"During our last quarter, we turned our first profit since the takeover of ADOMANI," shared Oldridge. "We now have a 600,000 square foot manufacturing facility," he said, adding that the Company is currently remodeling the interior of the facility and expects to be fully operational within 18 to 24 months. "We are on target, we're on market. We bought the property, we own the property, and we are just very excited to be where we're at."

Jolly then asked about the Company's Class 7 projects. "We are now the only company, that I know of, in North America that is certified to build in right-hand drive, as well as left-hand drive," said Oldridge. "We have built our first series of right-hand drive vehicles," he added, noting that the Company intends to seek out government contracts for these types of vehicles, as well as local municipalities and parking departments. "Our biggest and most exciting vehicle entering the market is our school bus," shared Oldridge. "It is expected to be on the market in Q1," he said. "We have close to 300 orders for school buses in our pipeline."

"We recently got into the aircraft refueling business, and just built our first two all-electric aircraft refuelers with a 900 gallon capacity," continued Oldridge. "Both of the vehicles sold immediately and are headed to Colorado," he added. "We have another six under construction."

"What trends do you expect for 2023 and could you expand on government funding on the federal and state level?", asked Jolly. "We have hired our own internal grant writer, someone that has a long history with that, and we are doing what are called 'white papers', which help disadvantaged communities," explained Oldridge. "We are very excited to be working with a number of states and school boards that we are able to do that with," he said. "We just released and unveiled our first all-electric prisoner transport van with the State of Georgia."

"What achievements are you the most proud of for 2022?", asked Jolly. "Honestly, it is our team and our staff," shared Oldridge. "As a company, we have a great team, albeit we are not huge, but they are very committed, not just to their paycheck but to the actual job and progression of the company."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles is a transportation industry-leading provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. We serve commercial and last-mile delivery fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, colleges, and universities and meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles.

Envirotech Vehicles brings over 30 years of in-depth industry expertise to our valued customers, as well as access to an innovative, growing customer-ready product line of vehicles, systems and technology. We focus on providing our customers with unique, cost-effective solutions and addressing the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance.

Envirotech Vehicles formed as the result of the merger of two leaders in the commercial electric vehicle space: ADOMANI Inc., a trusted provider of state-of-the-art vehicles and systems, and Envirotech Drive Systems, Inc. ("EVT"), North America's first and only manufacturer of purpose-built all-electric zero-emission Class 3, 4, 5, and 6 vehicles - resulting in the combined power of best-in-class green technology and convenient product availability, all at cost-effective prices.

