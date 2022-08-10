Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVTV   US29414V2097

ENVIROTECH VEHICLES, INC.

(EVTV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
5.180 USD   +1.17%
06:10aENVIROTECH VEHICLES : New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program Approves Voucher Purchase of $281,250 for Three Envirotech Vehicles
PU
07/29ENVIROTECH VEHICLES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
07/07ENVIROTECH VEHICLES, INC.(NASDAQCM : EVTV) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Envirotech Vehicles : New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program Approves Voucher Purchase of $281,250 for Three Envirotech Vehicles

08/10/2022 | 06:10am EDT
OCESOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today that the New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program ("NJ ZIP or the "Program") has awarded two vouchers with a total value of $281,250 toward the purchase of three of the Company's Class 4 logistics vans. To date, under this program, Envirotech Vehicles' customers have received voucher grants toward the purchase of 43 vehicles with a total value of $3,826,250.

Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "With this voucher, Envirotech Vehicles has now achieved close to $4 million in total orders from NJ ZIP. We are happy to be able to partner with the state of New Jersey and their businesses. There has been tremendous support for EVT Vehicles in the state."

NJ ZIP is a $15 million pilot voucher program that supports businesses and institutions purchasing new, zero-emission vehicles operating in the greater Newark and greater Camden areas by offering up to $100,000 towards the purchase of battery-electric vehicles. The Program intends to fund 100 to 300 vouchers ranging in value from $25,000 to $100,000 for businesses and institutional organizations looking to transition their fleets to zero emissions. Bonuses are available for small businesses and minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses. NJ ZIP is funded by proceeds allocated to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority ("NJEDA") by the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative ("RGGI") for the purposes of reducing harmful emissions, especially in communities disproportionately impacted by transportation emissions, and creating economic opportunity within the state.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit https://evtvusa.com/investor-relations/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
Telephone: 203.972.9200
Email: [email protected]

Press Inquiries
Kristen Nicholson, APR
Telephone: (501) 350-3658
Email: [email protected]

Envirotech Vehicles
Susan Emry, Executive Vice President
Telephone: (870) 970-3355 ext. 1001
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc

Disclaimer

Envirotech Vehicles Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 10:07:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
