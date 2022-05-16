Log in
    NVST   US29415F1049

ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(NVST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/16 04:00:02 pm EDT
41.78 USD   +0.07%
Envista Announces Participation in William Blair Emerging Technologies in Dental Care Virtual Conference

05/16/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
BREA, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") today announced that the company will participate in William Blair Emerging Technologies in Dental Care Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 17th from 7:00 – 7:45 AM PT

Investors will be able to access any applicable recordings through Envista's Investor Relations website under the subheading Events and Presentations.

About Envista Holdings Corporation

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, DEXIS, Ormco, and Kerr united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a broad range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

For Further Information

Stephen Keller
Investor Relations
Envista Holdings Corporation
200 S. Kraemer Blvd., Building E
Brea, CA 92821
Telephone: (714) 817-7000
Fax: (714) 817-5450

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envista-announces-participation-in-william-blair-emerging-technologies-in-dental-care-virtual-conference-301548340.html

SOURCE Envista Holdings Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
