  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  EnviTec Biogas AG
  News
  Summary
    ETG   DE000A0MVLS8

ENVITEC BIOGAS AG

(ETG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:58 2022-07-05 am EDT
39.30 EUR   +3.69%
​​​​​​​EnviTec Biogas AG raises earnings forecast for fiscal year 2022

07/05/2022 | 05:33am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: EnviTec Biogas AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Miscellaneous
​​​​​​​EnviTec Biogas AG raises earnings forecast for fiscal year 2022

05-Jul-2022 / 11:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EnviTec Biogas AG raises earnings forecast for fiscal year 2022

Lohne, July 5, 2022 – The Management Board of EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8) today raised its earnings forecast for the current fiscal year 2022 and now expects earnings before taxes (EBT) at Group level in the range of EUR 35 to 40 million. So far, the EBT forecast was in the range of EUR 27 to 30 million. A key reason for the increase in the earnings guidance is that the Own Plant Operation segment, and in particular the Güstrow Bioenergy Park, has exceeded management's expectations, as it will be possible to produce considerable volumes of biomethane in the current financial year despite the conversion work.  Furthermore, the company received substantial advance payments from customers and was thus able to hedge prices in purchasing, which cushioned the price increases expected in the planning. However, the current crisis due to the war in Ukraine with continuing price increases and supply chain problems continues to represent a risk factor.

 

Contact:

Katrin Hackfort

EnviTec Biogas AG

Phone: +49 25 74 88 88 - 810

E-Mail: k.hackfort@envitec-biogas.de

 

 

05-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EnviTec Biogas AG
Industriering 10a
49393 Lohne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 44 42 - 80 65 0
Fax: +49 (0) 44 42 - 80 65 103
E-mail: info@envitec-biogas.de
Internet: www.envitec-biogas.de
ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8
WKN: A0MVLS
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1390789

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1390789  05-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1390789&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
