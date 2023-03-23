Advanced search
  5. EnviTec Biogas AG
    ETG   DE000A0MVLS8

ENVITEC BIOGAS AG

(ETG)
EnviTec Biogas : Even closer to the market with appointment of French executives

03/23/2023 | 04:13am EDT
23 March 2023 Serving the growing French market faster - this was the idea behind investing in an in-house laboratory for EnviTec Biogas France SARL in summer 2022. "This was exactly the right decision, to offer our French customers an efficient and above all time-saving local analysis service," sums up Martin Brinkmann, Managing Director of EnviTec Service GmbH, noting that lab capacity has been well-used and that, overall, all signs point to growth in 2023 - even despite the expiry of the current feed-in tariff.

"We're also planning to expand our sales office premises at Le Meux," Brinkmann continues, reporting that the level of enquiries has also risen in France with the new debate about dependence on Russian gas. To position itself closer to the French market, the company therefore appointed two French colleagues as directors on the EnviTec Biogas France SARL management team. Effective this year, Laurent Bigonski now handles Service, with Mehdy Benyahia responsible for Plant Engineering. "So we now have two engineers in our executive, able to contribute their expertise and team spirit to business operations," continues Christian Ernst, Managing Director of EnviTec Biogas France SARL. Benyahia joined biogas all-rounder EnviTec in 2015 as Sales Director, with Bigonski coming on board as a project manager in 2020. "Both of them have the EnviTec DNA, a strong sense of collegiality, innovative strengths and a service focus," enthuses Christian Ernst.

As of this writing, the biogas plant builder from lower Saxony Germany has completed no less than 43 plants in France, Europe's biggest agrarian economy, with five more now under construction. Most of the plants are operated on waste and agricultural products, with around 20 percent being plants that focus on regional value creation and the closed-loop economy by utilising residues as input. Over the last two years, the French subsidiary has recorded growth amounting to 32 new biogas plants with gas upgrading. "At the moment, we are advising many operators who want to expand their existing plants," Ernst concludes. Alongside its service premises in Le Meux, Compiègne arrondissement, EnviTec Biogas France SARL also maintains sales and admin offices in Plédran, Brittany.

About EnviTec Biogas AG

EnviTec Biogas AG covers the entire value chain for the production of biogas, including the planning and turnkey construction of biogas plants and biogas upgrading plants as well as their commissioning.The company takes charge of biological and technical services on demand, and also offers operational management services. EnviTec operates 89 of its own plants, making it one of the largest biogas producers in Germany. EnviTec's business interests also include the direct marketing of upgraded biomethane as well as the marketing of electricity and balancing energy. The company is represented in 16 countries worldwide by its own companies, sales offices, strategic partners and joint ventures. In 2021, the EnviTec Group generated revenue of EUR 262.4 million and EBT of EUR 23.3 million. The Group currently employs around 600 people worldwide.EnviTec Biogas AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since July 2007.

Katrin Hackfort
EnviTec Biogas AG
Telefon: +49 25 74 88 88 - 810
E-Mail: k.hackfort@envitec-biogas.de

Attachments

Disclaimer

EnviTec Biogas AG published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 08:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
