  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. EnviTec Biogas AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETG   DE000A0MVLS8

ENVITEC BIOGAS AG

(ETG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/08 07:30:00 am
30 EUR   -3.23%
08:42aENVITEC BIOGAS : New backgrounder available for biomethane and bio LNG
PU
07/07ENVITEC BIOGAS AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/06ENVITEC BIOGAS : Agm / hv 2021
PU
EnviTec Biogas : New backgrounder available for biomethane and bio LNG

09/08/2021 | 08:42am EDT
Lohne/Saerbeck, 08 September 2021 - 'From a macroeconomic and climate perspective, biomethane is now the most cost-effective, climate-friendly fuel for achieving progress towards climate targets and sustainable transport in Germany and the EU,' says Olaf von Lehmden, CEO of EnviTec Biogas AG. Yet in the campaigns for the 2021 Bundestag Election in Germany, which will lay the groundwork for future generations, von Lehmden still sees a lack of the technological openness needed to master the Herculean task of reversing climate trends.

Change is at least on the agenda now, thanks to the historic ruling issued by the Federal Constitutional Court earlier this year. Citizens now have a basic right to a better climate and the German legislature has indeed responded. Despite this positive development, we are still well behind schedule on implementing our targets and therefore simply furthering the climate crisis rather than tackling it.

In order to create a lasting contribution to the sustainable transport debate in addition to all possible declarations of intent by the parties, EnviTec Biogas AG decided to make a white paper summarising the current state of play and possible outcomes for climate protection, the transition to sustainable transport and the role of biomethane. 'Responding to the strong demand for the backgrounder we published back in 2019, we have taken this opportunity to publish a new and updated edition of our white paper,' comments Jörg Fischer, CEO of the worldwide active EnviTec Biogas AG. 'As a mid-sized plant engineering company, we are not only looking to drive innovation in plant construction but also want to play an active part in political debate and highlight feasible and practical solutions.'

Summary of contents:

  • Climate protection targets from the German Government
  • Status quo report on the transport sector
  • Latest CO2 studies on bio CNG and LNG
  • Status quo report on biomethane in Germany
  • Advantages of biomethane as an alternative fuel
  • Bio CNG in practice
  • 'Drive Biogas' as best practice
  • Recommendations for policymakers
  • Further reading

The white paper can be requested from the following link:

www.envitec-biogas.com/biomethane/fields-of-application/whitepaper

About EnviTec Biogas AG

EnviTec Biogas AG covers the entire value chain for the production of biogas, including the planning and turnkey construction of biogas plants and biogas upgrading plants as well as their commissioning. The company takes charge of biological and technical services on demand, and also offers operational management services. EnviTec operates 75 of its own plants, making it one of the largest biogas producers in Germany. EnviTec's business interests also include the direct marketing of upgraded biomethane as well as the marketing of electricity and balancing energy. The company is represented in 16 countries worldwide by its own companies, sales offices, strategic partners and joint ventures. In 2020, the EnviTec Group generated revenue of EUR 192.3 million and EBIT of EUR 17.2 million. The Group currently employs 477 people worldwide. EnviTec Biogas AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since July 2007.

Contact:

Katrin Hackfort
EnviTec Biogas AG
Tel: +49 2574 8888-810
Email: k.hackfort@envitec-biogas.de

Disclaimer

EnviTec Biogas AG published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 12:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
