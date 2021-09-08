EnviTec Biogas : New backgrounder available for biomethane and bio LNG

Lohne/Saerbeck, 08 September 2021 - 'From a macroeconomic and climate perspective, biomethane is now the most cost-effective, climate-friendly fuel for achieving progress towards climate targets and sustainable transport in Germany and the EU,' says Olaf von Lehmden, CEO of EnviTec Biogas AG. Yet in the campaigns for the 2021 Bundestag Election in Germany, which will lay the groundwork for future generations, von Lehmden still sees a lack of the technological openness needed to master the Herculean task of reversing climate trends.

Change is at least on the agenda now, thanks to the historic ruling issued by the Federal Constitutional Court earlier this year. Citizens now have a basic right to a better climate and the German legislature has indeed responded. Despite this positive development, we are still well behind schedule on implementing our targets and therefore simply furthering the climate crisis rather than tackling it.

In order to create a lasting contribution to the sustainable transport debate in addition to all possible declarations of intent by the parties, EnviTec Biogas AG decided to make a white paper summarising the current state of play and possible outcomes for climate protection, the transition to sustainable transport and the role of biomethane. 'Responding to the strong demand for the backgrounder we published back in 2019, we have taken this opportunity to publish a new and updated edition of our white paper,' comments Jörg Fischer, CEO of the worldwide active EnviTec Biogas AG. 'As a mid-sized plant engineering company, we are not only looking to drive innovation in plant construction but also want to play an active part in political debate and highlight feasible and practical solutions.'

Summary of contents:

Climate protection targets from the German Government

Status quo report on the transport sector

Latest CO2 studies on bio CNG and LNG

Status quo report on biomethane in Germany

Advantages of biomethane as an alternative fuel

Bio CNG in practice

'Drive Biogas' as best practice

Recommendations for policymakers

Further reading

The white paper can be requested from the following link:

www.envitec-biogas.com/biomethane/fields-of-application/whitepaper



