Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Enviva Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVA   US29415B1035

ENVIVA INC.

(EVA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
59.15 USD   -3.29%
09:08aContinued Investigation Alert : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Enviva Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – EVA
BU
07:05aEnviva Highlights Support for its Sustainable Forestry Practices from Independent Regional Forestry Associations
BU
11/15Fitch Rates Enviva Inc.'s $100 million Issuance of Tax-Exempt Unsecured Notes 'BB-'/'RR4'
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Enviva Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – EVA

11/17/2022 | 09:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues to investigate whether certain directors and officers of Enviva Inc. (“Enviva”) (NYSE: EVA) breached their fiduciary duties to Enviva and its shareholders. If you are an Enviva shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Enviva’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Enviva in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties, and whether Enviva and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On October 12, 2022, Blue Orca Capital released a report stating that Enviva is overly reliant on capital raising to maintain its dividend, and that Enviva is engaging in “textbook greenwashing” regarding its wood pellet operations.

What You Can Do

If you are an Enviva shareholder, you may have legal claims against Enviva’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ENVIVA INC.
09:08aContinued Investigation Alert : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate ..
BU
07:05aEnviva Highlights Support for its Sustainable Forestry Practices from Independent Regio..
BU
11/15Fitch Rates Enviva Inc.'s $100 million Issuance of Tax-Exempt Unsecured Notes 'BB-'/'RR..
AQ
11/15Enviva Appoints Thomas Meth Chief Executive Officer
MT
11/14Enviva Announces Tax-Exempt Green Bond Offering
BU
11/14Enviva Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/14Thomas Meth Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Enviva
BU
11/14Enviva Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
11/14Enviva Inc. Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes
CI
11/08Enviva Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial S..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENVIVA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 305 M - -
Net income 2022 -54,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -70,5x
Yield 2022 6,11%
Capitalization 3 951 M 3 951 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 196
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart ENVIVA INC.
Duration : Period :
Enviva Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVIVA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 59,15 $
Average target price 72,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John K. Keppler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Meth President
Shai S. Even Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward Royal Smith Executive Vice President-Operations
Ralph C. Alexander Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENVIVA INC.-16.00%3 951
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.-14.16%4 866
CANFOR CORPORATION-24.39%2 231
GROUP OF COMPANIES SEGEZHA-26.52%2 117
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-8.88%504
TA ANN HOLDINGS7.69%366