Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Enviva on September 12, 2023 with a Class Period from November 3, 2022 to May 3, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Enviva have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The Enviva class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information about the financial condition of Enviva, including its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and net loss forecasts, liquidity position, capital allocations, operation costs, productivity, and the impact of these metrics on Enviva’s ability to continue paying dividends in 2023.

The Enviva class action lawsuit further alleges that on May 3, 2023, Enviva revised down its 2023 guidance, lowering its net loss projection from $18-$48 million to $136-$186 million, and suspending dividend payments for 2023. The Enviva class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of Enviva common stock fell more than 67%.

