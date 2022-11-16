Advanced search
EVA Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Enviva Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

11/16/2022 | 11:01am EST
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Enviva Inc. ("Enviva" or the "Company") (NYSE: EVA).

Class Period: February 21, 2019October 11, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2023

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Enviva lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/enviva-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Enviva had misrepresented the environmental sustainability of its wood pellet production and procurement; (2) Enviva had similarly overstated the true measure of cash flow generated by the Company's platform; (3) accordingly, Enviva had misrepresented its business model and the Company's ability to achieve the level of growth that Defendants had represented to investors; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

