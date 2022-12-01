Advanced search
    EVA   US29415B1035

ENVIVA INC.

(EVA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:26 2022-12-01 am EST
57.36 USD   +1.07%
EVA Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Enviva Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

12/01/2022 | 11:01am EST
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Enviva Inc. ("Enviva" or the "Company") (NYSE: EVA).

Class Period: February 21, 2019October 11, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2023

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Enviva had misrepresented the environmental sustainability of its wood pellet production and procurement; (2) Enviva had similarly overstated the true measure of cash flow generated by the Company's platform; (3) accordingly, Enviva had misrepresented its business model and the Company's ability to achieve the level of growth that Defendants had represented to investors; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.  If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eva-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-enviva-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301691106.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles


© PRNewswire 2022
