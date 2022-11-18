Advanced search
EVA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Enviva Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 3, 2023

11/18/2022 | 05:46am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/enviva-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=33827&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Enviva between February 21, 2019 and October 11, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until January 3, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Enviva Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Enviva had misrepresented the environmental sustainability of its wood pellet production and procurement; (ii) Enviva had similarly overstated the true measure of cash flow generated by the Company's platform; (iii) accordingly, Enviva had misrepresented its business model and the Company's ability to achieve the level of growth that defendants had represented to investors; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eva-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-enviva-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-january-3-2023-301682344.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
