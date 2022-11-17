Enviva Highlights Support for its Sustainable Forestry Practices from Independent Regional Forestry Associations

Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva”), the world’s leading producer of sustainably sourced wood biomass, today issued the following statement in response to support it received from independent forestry associations regarding Enviva’s positive economic and environmental impact in the U.S. Southeast:

“Enviva is a proud partner of forestry associations across the U.S. Southeast and appreciates the support of these organizations as we work to achieve our collective goal of ensuring sustainable forestry across our operating footprint.

Forest products are essential for a thriving economy – not just in the southeastern U.S., but also across the globe. Our capabilities allow us to play an important role in meeting increasing demand for fossil fuel-free energy sustainably sourced from working forests in the U.S. Southeast, while prioritizing their continued growth and health.

We are grateful that our partners recognize Enviva’s sustainable practices, which help to ensure the long-term health and productivity of the forests in the region.”

The first letter of support was sent on behalf of several U.S. forestry associations, including the Alabama Forestry Association; American Loggers Council; Carolina Loggers Association; Florida Forestry Association; Forest Resources Association; Forestry Association of South Carolina; Georgia Forestry Association; Mississippi Forestry Association; Mississippi Loggers Association, North Carolina Forestry Association; South Carolina Timber Producers Association; Virginia Forestry Association and Virginia Loggers Association. The additional two letters of support came from the Mississippi Forestry Association and the Georgia Forestry Association.

Excerpts from the letters include:

“Forests in the U.S. Southeast are thriving because of the practices implemented by the forest products community and because of those used by companies like Enviva.”

“Forest inventory in the U.S. Southeast has increased more than 100% since 1953 while providing approximately one-fifth of the world’s forest products.”

“[Enviva provides] the incentive necessary for replanting after final harvest, ensuring that the land remains in forest.”

“The forest industry contributes nearly $50 billion annually to the regional economy [while maintaining] millions of acres of sustainable forestland for the benefit of all who utilize our forestry resources.”

“Forests in the U.S. Southeast that are part of the forest products supply chain are not being deforested – they are harvested and replanted or allowed to regenerate so they can continue contributing to the thriving forest products economy in the region.”

“Strong markets are necessary for sustainable management….Without markets and their financial incentives, landowners explore alternative uses for their property… In fact, strong forest products markets have contributed to an increase in the overall forested acreage in the state over the past 50 years.”

A number of representatives from the forestry associations that signed the letter also issued the following statements:

“Low value resource (biomass) markets are essential to meeting the sustainable lifecycle environment and economic objectives of forest management. Enviva, and other forest-based biomass industries, provide a necessary market to utilize this low-value resource and produce a renewable energy feedstock, that supports proper forest management. I have never seen a company invest so much time and money in the communities that are part of their footprint of operation and impact. It is a testimony of the responsible corporate stewardship that Enviva has incorporated into their corporate governance.”

Scott Dane, Executive Director of the American Loggers Council

“Without management and utilization of the natural resource the forest will surely disappear. Enviva embodies this concept to make sure there is a forest for tomorrow.”

David Livingston, Executive Director of the Mississippi Loggers Association

“It is Enviva’s market presence that provides our family forest landowners with the assurance needed to replant and keep forests as forests. Enviva is a model for sourcing sustainably harvested, certified fiber in accordance with silvicultural best management practices.”

Corey Connors, Executive Director of the Virginia Forestry Association

About Enviva

Enviva is the world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva owns and operates ten plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.2 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi, and is constructing its 11th plant in Epes, Alabama. Enviva sells most of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan, helping to accelerate the energy transition and to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like steel, cement, lime, chemicals, and aviation fuels. Enviva exports its wood pellets to global markets through its deep-water marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia, the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Port of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and from third-party deep-water marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

To learn more about Enviva, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com. Follow Enviva on social media @Enviva.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005250/en/