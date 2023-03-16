Advanced search
    EVA   US29415B1035

ENVIVA INC.

(EVA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-15 pm EDT
30.42 USD   -2.41%
07:08aEnviva to Hold 2023 Investor Day
BU
03/15Enviva's Port of Chesapeake Receives the “Innovation in Recycling, Reusing, or Repurposing” Award by The Chesapeake Environmental Improvement Council
BU
03/15Enviva Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Enviva to Hold 2023 Investor Day

03/16/2023 | 07:08am EDT
Representatives of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva”) including Chief Executive Officer Thomas Meth, Chief Financial Officer Shai Even, and other members of the senior management team, intend to make presentations on April 3, 2023, in New York City regarding the company’s strategy and long-term outlook, financial expectations for 2023 and beyond, and the thriving sustainable bioenergy environment in which Enviva operates.

The Enviva team will also lead discussions on the growing global marketplace for wood pellets, Enviva’s asset growth outlook, the regulatory environment for bioenergy, as well as forest growth and forest management dynamics in the U.S. Southeast.

When:

April 3, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

 

 

 

How:

Via webcast through the Investor Relations section of Enviva’s website at ir.envivabiomass.com; please use this link to register for the event

 

 

Replays:

Will be available online for a year and accessible via Enviva’s website at ir.envivabiomass.com

 

About Enviva

Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) is the world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva owns and operates ten plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.2 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi, and is constructing its 11th plant in Epes, Alabama. Additionally, Enviva is planning to commence construction of its 12th plant, near Bond, Mississippi. Enviva sells most of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with primarily creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan, helping to accelerate the energy transition and to defossilize hard-to-abate sectors like steel, cement, lime, chemicals, and aviation. Enviva exports its wood pellets to global markets through its deep-water marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia, the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Port of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and from third-party deep-water marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

To learn more about Enviva, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com. Follow Enviva on social media @Enviva.


© Business Wire 2023
