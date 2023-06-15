Advanced search
04:15pEnviva to Participate in Investor Conference
BU
05/26Insider Buy: Enviva
MT
05/15RBC Slashes Price Target on Enviva to $10 From $32 After Q1 Miss, Guidance Cut, Dividend Elimination; Sector Perform Kept
MT
Enviva to Participate in Investor Conference

06/15/2023 | 04:15pm EDT
Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva”) today announced members of its management team will attend J.P. Morgan’s 2023 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

To view and download the presentation materials being used at this event, please visit ir.envivabiomass.com.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) is the world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva owns and operates ten plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.2 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi, and is constructing its 11th plant in Epes, Alabama. Additionally, Enviva is planning to commence construction of its 12th plant, near Bond, Mississippi. Enviva sells most of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with primarily creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan, helping to accelerate the energy transition and to defossilize hard-to-abate sectors like steel, cement, lime, chemicals, and aviation. Enviva exports its wood pellets to global markets through its deep-water marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia, the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Port of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and from third-party deep-water marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

To learn more about Enviva please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com. Follow Enviva on social media @Enviva.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 356 M - -
Net income 2023 -206 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 490 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,72x
Yield 2023 8,10%
Capitalization 834 M 834 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
EV / Sales 2024 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 386
Free-Float 53,1%
Technical analysis trends ENVIVA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,22 $
Average target price 17,80 $
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Meth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shai S. Even Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John K. Keppler Executive Chairman
Roxanne B. Klein EVP, Chief Administrative & People Officer
Ralph C. Alexander Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENVIVA INC.-78.82%834
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.11.50%5 474
CANFOR CORPORATION0.84%1 948
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED36.30%681
GUANGXI FENGLIN WOOD INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD-9.26%384
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.-6.03%260
