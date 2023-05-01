Advanced search
ENVIVA INC.

(EVA)
2023-05-01
21.61 USD   +0.51%
04:34pEnviva to Participate in Investor Conferences
BU
04/18The Enviva Forest Conservation Fund Announces its 2023 Grant Recipients
BU
04/12Enviva Inc. acquired TPI Engineered Systems, Inc. and TPI Fabrication, Inc.
CI
Enviva to Participate in Investor Conferences

05/01/2023
Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva”) today announced members of its management team will attend the following two investor conferences in person this May and June:

  • Citi’s 2023 Energy and Climate Technology Conference on Tuesday, May 9, 2023
  • RBC’s 2023 Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

To view and download the presentation materials being used at these events, please visit ir.envivabiomass.com.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) is the world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva owns and operates ten plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.2 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi, and is constructing its 11th plant in Epes, Alabama. Additionally, Enviva is planning to commence construction of its 12th plant, near Bond, Mississippi. Enviva sells most of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with primarily creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan, helping to accelerate the energy transition and to defossilize hard-to-abate sectors like steel, cement, lime, chemicals, and aviation. Enviva exports its wood pellets to global markets through its deep-water marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia, the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Port of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and from third-party deep-water marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

To learn more about Enviva please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com. Follow Enviva on social media @Enviva.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 612 M - -
Net income 2023 -40,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 480 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -36,1x
Yield 2023 16,8%
Capitalization 1 596 M 1 596 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
EV / Sales 2024 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 386
Free-Float 53,2%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Meth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shai S. Even Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John K. Keppler Executive Chairman
Edward Royal Smith Executive Vice President-Operations
Roxanne B. Klein Chief Administrative & People Officer
