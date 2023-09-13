Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Enviva Inc. (“Enviva” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EVA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 3, 2023, Enviva lowered its Full Year 2023 guidance and suspended its dividend payments going forward. The Company predicted that its 2023 EBITDA would be significantly lower and its net loss would be higher, stating that “contract labor is too high, discipline around repairs and maintenance spend is insufficient, wood input costs need to come down further and stay there, and utilization rates at specific plants need to improve and stabilize at those improved levels.”

On this news, Enviva’s stock price fell $14.34, or 67.2%, to close $7.01 per share on May 4, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

