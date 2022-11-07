Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Enviva Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVA   US29415B1035

ENVIVA INC.

(EVA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:30 2022-11-07 pm EST
60.46 USD   +0.47%
03:01pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Enviva Inc. (EVA) Investors
BU
11/03Transcript : Enviva Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/03Enviva : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Summary

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Enviva Inc. (EVA) Investors

11/07/2022 | 03:01pm EST
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Enviva Inc. (“Enviva” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EVA) securities between February 21, 2019 and October 11, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Enviva investors have until January 3, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On October 12, 2022, before market hours, Blue Orca published a report which alleged, among other things, that “new discovered data suggests . . . the company is flagrantly greenwashing its wood procurement” and characterized Enviva’s claim to be a “pure play ESG Company with a healthy, self-funded dividend and cash flows to provide a platform for future growth” as “nonsense on all counts.” The report further alleged that “Enviva is a dangerously levered serial capital raiser whose deteriorating cash conversion and unprofitability will drain it of cash next year” and is “a product of deranged European climate subsidies which incentivize the destruction of American forests so that European power companies can check a bureaucratic box.”

On this news, Enviva’s stock fell $7.74, or 13.1%, to close at $51.23 per share on October 12, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Enviva had misrepresented the environmental sustainability of its wood pellet production and procurement; (2) Enviva had similarly overstated the true measure of cash flow generated by the Company’s platform; (3) accordingly, Enviva had misrepresented its business model and the Company’s ability to achieve the level of growth that Defendants had represented to investors; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Enviva securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 3, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Enviva securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 305 M - -
Net income 2022 -55,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -71,8x
Yield 2022 6,01%
Capitalization 4 020 M 4 020 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,22x
EV / Sales 2023 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 196
Free-Float 53,9%
Managers and Directors
John K. Keppler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Meth President
Shai S. Even Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward Royal Smith Executive Vice President-Operations
Ralph C. Alexander Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENVIVA INC.-14.56%4 020
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.-25.05%4 248
GROUP OF COMPANIES SEGEZHA-26.52%2 056
CANFOR CORPORATION-33.59%1 930
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-9.18%498
TA ANN HOLDINGS12.54%369