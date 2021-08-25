Enviva Partners, LP : to Participate in Barclay's CEO Energy-Power Conference

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva”) today announced that members of its management team will attend and meet virtually with investors at the upcoming Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

To view and download the presentation materials to be used at this year’s conference, please visit ir.Envivabiomass.com.

About Enviva Partners, LP

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into a transportable form, wood pellets. The Partnership sells a significant majority of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, Europe, and increasingly in Japan. The Partnership owns and operates ten plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.2 million MTPY in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. In addition, the Partnership exports wood pellets through its marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia and the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina and from third-party marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

