    EVA   US29414J1079

ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP

(EVA)
  Report
Enviva Partners, LP : to Participate in Barclay's CEO Energy-Power Conference

08/25/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva”) today announced that members of its management team will attend and meet virtually with investors at the upcoming Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

To view and download the presentation materials to be used at this year’s conference, please visit ir.Envivabiomass.com.

About Enviva Partners, LP

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into a transportable form, wood pellets. The Partnership sells a significant majority of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, Europe, and increasingly in Japan. The Partnership owns and operates ten plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.2 million MTPY in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. In addition, the Partnership exports wood pellets through its marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia and the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina and from third-party marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

To learn more about Enviva Partners, LP, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com. Follow Enviva on social media @Enviva.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 099 M - -
Net income 2021 37,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -123x
Yield 2021 6,04%
Capitalization 2 437 M 2 437 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 652
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP
Duration : Period :
Enviva Partners, LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 54,15 $
Average target price 59,75 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John K. Keppler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shai S. Even Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward Royal Smith Executive Vice President-Operations
John C. Bumgarner Independent Director
William Kane Reilly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP19.22%2 437
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.33.12%4 627
CANFOR CORPORATION11.53%2 479
GUANGXI FENGLIN WOOD INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD10.33%582
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.56.25%563
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED73.01%441