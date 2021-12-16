Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Enviva Partners, LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVA   US29414J1079

ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP

(EVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enviva Partners with Historically Black Colleges and Universities to Grow Career Opportunities for African Americans in Renewable Energy

12/16/2021 | 03:22pm EST
Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva”), a global renewable energy company specializing in sustainable wood bioenergy, today announced that it has entered into multi-year recruiting and career development pipeline agreements with four significant Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the U.S. Southeast, to identify, recruit, and hire new employees for its rapidly growing business.

Enviva, which operates ten modern biomass production plants and six port terminals from North Carolina to Florida, is seeking to hire talent at all levels of the organization from North Carolina A&T University (Greensboro), North Carolina Central University (Durham), Alabama A&M University (Huntsville), and Jackson State University (Jackson, Mississippi). Enviva will participate in career fairs and student enrichment opportunities at these universities and finance scholarship opportunities with each institution to facilitate careers in renewable energy and sustainable forestry for African Americans.

“As a global renewable energy company and leader in forest stewardship, we have a responsibility to be intentional about diversifying our workforce at all levels of our company to help shape the future of a net-zero world,” said John Keppler, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Enviva. “That work begins with recruiting some of the brightest and most ambitious minds which emerge from these prestigious HBCUs located in the geographic region of our operations. These institutions have world-class agriculture and forestry programs and help educate amazing future engineers to help us design, build, operate and continuously improve our plants, terminals, and business around the world. There are no better spaces from which to grow our business from a talent perspective.”

These new partnerships will reinforce Enviva’s existing recruitment efforts, focusing outreach on an array of graduates from each of the universities, including electrical, mechanical, and civil engineers, in addition to forestry, agriculture, and agribusiness majors. Enviva expects to place the recruits across its facility fleet, including at its corporate headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, and Raleigh, North Carolina, in addition to its manufacturing plants and terminals.

“As an HBCU alumnus myself, I am excited to pursue talent from these stellar institutions and welcome them into our company and industry as present and future leaders,” said Don Calloway, Enviva’s Vice President for Equity, Inclusion, and Impact. “People are the core element of Enviva’s business, and as the industry is expanding rapidly, we must grow our talent pool. Enviva, and the renewable energy industry, will be significantly enhanced by the innovation, creativity, and perspectives these students bring to the table.”

About Enviva

Enviva (NYSE: EVA) is the world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source that is produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva sells a significant majority of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan. Enviva owns and operates 10 plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.2 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. In addition, Enviva exports wood pellets through its deep-water marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia, the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Port of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and from third-party deep-water marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

To learn more about Enviva, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com. Follow Enviva on social media @Enviva.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 075 M - -
Net income 2021 -4,60 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 095 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -71,8x
Yield 2021 4,62%
Capitalization 4 338 M 4 338 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,05x
EV / Sales 2022 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 652
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP
Enviva Partners, LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 71,09 $
Average target price 75,00 $
Spread / Average Target 5,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John K. Keppler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shai S. Even Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward Royal Smith Executive Vice President-Operations
John C. Bumgarner Independent Director
William Kane Reilly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP56.52%4 338
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.55.54%5 424
CANFOR CORPORATION28.37%2 844
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED126.28%577
GUANGXI FENGLIN WOOD INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD4.00%546
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.51.56%513