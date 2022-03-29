Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ENVL IMPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRNA   US29408N1063

ENVL IMPA

(GRNA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Environmental Impact Acquisition : Co-developer of COVID-19 Vaccine Joins GreenLight Advisory Board

03/29/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dr. Barney Graham has received numerous international awards and accolades for his contributions to research.

Boston, March 29, 2022-GreenLight Biosciences, PBC, a biotechnology company focused on RNA research, product design, development, and manufacturing for human, animal, and plant health, is proud to welcome Barney Graham, MD, PhD., to its Human Health Scientific Advisory Board.

The former deputy director of the NIAID Vaccine Research Center, Dr. Graham is an immunologist, virologist, and clinical trials physician with an extensive background in basic and translational research applied to vaccine development. He is best known for his research on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, coronaviruses, HIV, and other emerging viral diseases.

"I look forward to working with GreenLight to advance affordable mRNA manufacturing options and improve global health equity," said Dr. Graham.

Until his retirement last year, Dr. Graham was the chief of the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory and Translational Science Core. He was named one of the world's 100 most influential individuals and one of the Heroes of the Year in 2021 by Time magazine for his role in developing the COVID-19 vaccine. He was also recognized as the Federal Employee of the Year by the Partnership for Public Service.

Dr. Graham is an author on more than 500 scientific publications and a thought leader on emerging viral diseases and pandemic preparedness. He was involved in the advanced evaluation of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies for HIV, Ebola, and Chikungunya. He also developed novel vaccines for RSV, influenza, Zika, paramyxoviruses, and coronaviruses including the first COVID-19 vaccine and monoclonal antibody to enter clinical testing and that subsequently achieved Emergency Use Authorization and licensure.

Dr. Graham obtained his MD from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, and his PhD in Microbiology & Immunology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, where he rose to the rank of Professor of Medicine with a joint appointment in the Department of Microbiology & Immunology. He is the recipient of numerous international awards and accolades for his contributions to research.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Graham join as an advisor," said Amin Khan, GreenLight's Human Health chief scientific officer. "Dr. Graham's expertise in structure-based vaccine design, and translational medicine will help accelerate our progress in solving some of the world's biggest problems by delivering on the full potential of RNA."

About GreenLight Biosciences

GreenLight Biosciences aims to address some of the world's biggest problems by delivering on the full potential of RNA for human health and agriculture. Our RNA platform allows us to research, design, and manufacture for human, animal, and plant health. In human health, this includes mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. In agriculture, this includes RNA to protect honeybees and a range of crops. The company's platform is protected by numerous patents. GreenLight's human health product candidates are in the pre-clinical stage, and its product candidates for the agriculture market are in the early stages of development or regulatory review. GreenLight is a public benefit corporation that trades under the ticker GRNA on Nasdaq.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and GreenLight assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Thomas Crampton

SVP & Head of Corporate Affairs

GreenLight Biosciences

[email protected]

+44 7826 995794

+1-914-202-2762

Disclaimer

Greenlight Biosciences Holdings PBC published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 16:57:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENVL IMPA
03/17GREENLIGHT BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, PBC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-..
AQ
03/15ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ACQUISITION : Serum Institute of India and GreenLight Biosciences mul..
PU
03/14GreenLight Biosciences, Serum Institute of India Enter Licensing Deal to Develop Messen..
MT
03/14GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, PBC (GRNA) enters into multitarget licensing agreement..
AQ
02/23ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ACQUISITION : GreenLight mourns the loss of global health champion Dr..
PU
02/07ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ACQUISITION : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORM..
PU
02/07GREENLIGHT BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, PBC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Complet..
AQ
02/07GreenLight Biosciences to Set Up Research Farm in Spain
MT
02/07GreenLight agrees to field station in Spain to boost research and development for key p..
GL
02/07INSIDER BUY : Greenlight Biosciences Holdings
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,01 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,14 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 228 M 228 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ENVL IMPA
Duration : Period :
ENVL IMPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution