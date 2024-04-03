Setting New Standards for Venous Care

April 2024

Investor Presentation

Nasdaq: NVNO enVVeno.com

Legal Disclaimers

This presentation and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of enVVeno Medical, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results (including, without limitation, with respect to our name change, our progress with the VenoValve® and the expected timeline related to the SAAVE U.S. pivotal trial, including the timing of beginning patient enrollment, the VenoValve®'s ability to fill the unmet medical needs of CVI sufferers and our development of a second device for the treatment of venous disease) may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Nasdaq: NVNO | enVVeno.com

Investment Overview

3

Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) is Caused by the Failure of Valves in the Veins of the Leg

There are Currently No Effective Treatment Options for Deep Venous CVI

Surgical replacement venous valve Ongoing SAVVE U.S. pivotal trial Potential U.S. TAM: 2.5 million patients

Non-surgical replacement venous valve IDE for pivotal trial expected Q4 2024 Potential U.S. TAM: 3.5 million patients

Expect to File PMA Application for VenoValve in Q4 2024

Sufficient Capital to Fund Operations Through the End of 2025

Nasdaq: NVNO | enVVeno.com

Chronic Venous

Insufficiency (CVI)

Learn More

Nasdaq: NVNO | enVVeno.com

4

Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI)

Occurs as a result of increased venous pressure (venous hypertension) within

the veins of the leg, due to failure of valves within the veins

Leads to:

Reflux - blood flows in the wrong direction

Blood pooling in the lower leg

Venous hypertension

Pain

Edema

Ulceration

5

Nasdaq: NVNO | enVVeno.com

CVI Patients Need an Effective Treatment

6

~2.5M ~3.5M

People in the U.S.1

~$30k

Spent on wound care per patient per year2

20-40%

1-Year ulcer recurrence1

~$3B

Direct medical

costs2

~40%

More workdays

missed3

1.

Yost, Mary, The Sage Group, Chronic Venous Disease, Epidemiology, Costs, and Consequences, 2016

Nasdaq: NVNO | enVVeno.com

2.

Sachdev, Ulka, et. al. Suppressed Networks of Inflammatory Mediators Characterize Chronic Venous Insufficiency, Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders, May 2018

3.

Rice, J. Bradford, Burden of Venous Leg Ulcers in the United States, Journal of Medical Economics, Volume 17, 2014

Deep Venous CVI: Current Standard of Care

7

Compression Garments

Nasdaq: NVNO | enVVeno.com

Leg Elevation

8

enVVeno.com

9

First-In-Class Surgical Replacement Venous Valve

Ongoing U.S. Pivotal Trial

Significant Opportunity with~2.5 million

Potential Patients in the U.S.

PMA Application Expected Q4 2024

FDA Breakthrough Device Designation

Nasdaq: NVNO | enVVeno.com

View Video

Nasdaq: NVNO | enVVeno.com

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

enVVeno Medical Corp. published this content on 02 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2024 23:32:04 UTC.