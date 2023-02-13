Advanced search
    US29415J1060

ENVVENO MEDICAL CORPORATION

(NVNO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:23 2023-02-10 pm EST
6.160 USD   -0.48%
08:48aEnvveno Medical : NVNO Presentation February
PU
01/18Envveno Medical Promotes Hamed Alavi to Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer
CI
2022Envveno Medical Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary

EnVVeno Medical : NVNO Presentation February

02/13/2023 | 08:48am EST
Setting New Standards for Venous Care

February 2023

Investor Presentation

Nasdaq: NVNO enVVeno.com

Legal Disclaimers

This presentation and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of enVVeno Medical, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results (including, without limitation, with respect to our name change, our progress with the VenoValve® and the expected timeline related to the SAAVE U.S. pivotal trial, including the timing of beginning patient enrollment, the VenoValve®'s ability to fill the unmet medical needs of CVI sufferers and our development of a second device for the treatment of venous disease) may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

2

Nasdaq: NVNO | enVVeno.com

Investment Overview

Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI)

There are Currently No

is Caused by the Failure of Valves

Effective Treatment Options

in the Veins of the Leg

for Deep Venous CVI

3

Surgical replacement venous valve Ongoing SAVVE U.S. pivotal trial Potential U.S. TAM: 2.5 million patients

Non-surgical replacement venous valve Upcoming TAVVE FIH (first-in-human) study Potential U.S. TAM: 3.5 million patients

Sufficient Capital to Fund Operations Through 2024

Perceptive Advisors - Lead Investor

Nasdaq: NVNO | enVVeno.com

Chronic Venous

Insufficiency (CVI)

Learn More

Nasdaq: NVNO | enVVeno.com

4

Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI)

Occurs as a result of increased venous pressure (venous hypertension) within

the veins of the leg, due to failure of valves within the veins

Leads to:

Reflux - blood flows in the wrong direction

Blood pooling in the lower leg

Venous hypertension

Pain

Edema

Ulceration

5

Nasdaq: NVNO | enVVeno.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

enVVeno Medical Corp. published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2023 13:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
