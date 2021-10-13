Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EnVVeno Medical Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVNO   US29415J1060

ENVVENO MEDICAL CORPORATION

(NVNO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories : NVNO Presentation October

10/13/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
Setting New Standards for Venous Care

October 2021

Investor Presentation

Nasdaq: NVNO enVVeno.com

Legal Disclaimers

2

This presentation and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of enVVeno Medical, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results (including, without limitation, with respect to our name change, our progress with the VenoValve and the expected timeline related to the SAAVE U.S. pivotal trial, including the timing of beginning patient enrollment, the VenoValve's ability to fill the unmet medical needs of CVI sufferers and our development of a second device for the treatment of venous disease) may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Nasdaq: NVNO | enVVeno.com

Investment Highlights

3

Lead product candidate, VenoValue® being evaluated for the treatment

of lower limb deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI)

Demonstrated efficacy and safety

Ongoing SAVVE pivotal trial with

Sufficient capital to fund operations

in first-in-human trial

data expected Q4 2022

through pivotal data readout

Nasdaq: NVNO | enVVeno.com

4

Potential to redefine the standard of care in lower limb Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI)

Breakthrough Device Designation

Significant opportunity with

~2.4 million potential patients in the U.S.

enVVeno.com

5

View Video

Nasdaq: NVNO | enVVeno.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

enVVeno Medical Corp. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 21:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -12,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 84,7 M 84,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 90,4%
Technical analysis trends ENVVENO MEDICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,75 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target 167%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Andrew Berman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig T. Glynn Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Marc H. Glickman Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Hamed Alavi Vice President-Research, Development & Quality
Francis Duhay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENVVENO MEDICAL CORPORATION12.72%85
MODERNA, INC.197.82%125 586
LONZA GROUP AG22.82%55 792
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.33.04%45 675
SEAGEN INC.-5.97%29 963
CELLTRION, INC.-39.97%24 471