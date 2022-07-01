Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EnVVeno Medical Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVNO   US29415J1060

ENVVENO MEDICAL CORPORATION

(NVNO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
3.870 USD   +2.38%
04:13pENVVENO MEDICAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05/02ENVVENO MEDICAL : Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
PU
04/29Note 2 - Management's Liquidity Plan
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

enVVeno Medical : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Shrivastava Sanjay
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
enVVeno Medical Corp [NVNO] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O ENVVENO MEDICAL CORPORATION , 70 DOPPLER
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
IRVINE CA 92618
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Shrivastava Sanjay
C/O ENVVENO MEDICAL CORPORATION
70 DOPPLER
IRVINE, CA92618 		X

Signatures
/s/ Sanjay Shrivastava. 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

enVVeno Medical Corp. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENVVENO MEDICAL CORPORATION
04:13pENVVENO MEDICAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05/02ENVVENO MEDICAL : Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Upda..
PU
04/29Note 2 - Management's Liquidity Plan
AQ
04/29EnVVeno Medical Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
04/11EnVVeno Medical Secures US Patent for Manufacturing Method Related to VenoValve
MT
04/11ENVVENO MEDICAL : Announces New U.S. VenoValve® Patent
PU
03/28ENVVENO MEDICAL : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results and Provides ..
PU
03/28ENVVENO MEDICAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
03/28EnVVeno Medical Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/09ENVVENO MEDICAL : One-Year VenoValve® Data Published in Peer-Reviewed Journal, Vascular an..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -18,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35,8 M 35,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart ENVVENO MEDICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
enVVeno Medical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVVENO MEDICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,78 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target 535%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Andrew Berman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig T. Glynn Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Marc H. Glickman Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Hamed Alavi Vice President-Research, Development & Quality
Francis Duhay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENVVENO MEDICAL CORPORATION-42.64%36
MODERNA, INC.-43.76%56 820
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.09%41 072
LONZA GROUP AG-33.17%39 547
SEAGEN INC.14.45%32 570
CELLTRION, INC.-9.60%19 048