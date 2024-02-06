VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a toll manufacturing agreement (the “Agreement”) with current royalty partner BranchOut Foods (NASDAQ:BOF) (“BranchOut”) to produce vegetable snack products on an interim basis. The Agreement secures two months of single-shift manufacturing, beginning early March 2024, and also provides for optional additional toll manufacturing as needed.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food Inc. is an international food-tech company committed to revolutionizing the snack industry with its extraordinary range of natural snacks and real superfood ingredients. With a mission to deliver products that are not only delicious but also embody exceptional quality, flavor, and nutrition, BranchOut Food has become a trusted name in the market. One of the key differentiators of BranchOut Food is its innovative GentleDry dehydration technology. This cutting-edge dehydration process sets new standards in the industry by ensuring that their products retain superior flavor, vibrant colors, and optimal nutritional value. This commitment to excellence has positioned BranchOut Food as a leader in the food-tech sector.

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty royalty-generating partners spanning twenty-six countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third-party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third-party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.