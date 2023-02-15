Advanced search
    ENW   CA29410K1084

ENWAVE CORPORATION

(ENW)
02/15/2023
0.3100 CAD   -4.62%
05:31pEnWave to Report First Quarter Financial Results on February 22, 2023 and Host Investor Conference Call
GL
05:30pEnWave to Report First Quarter Financial Results on February 22, 2023 and Host Investor Conference Call
AQ
02/08Responsible Foods d.b.a. Naera Snacks Launches New Line of Shelf-Stable Seafood Snacks Produced Using EnWave Corporation's Patented Radiant Energy Vacuum Drying Technology
CI
EnWave to Report First Quarter Financial Results on February 22, 2023 and Host Investor Conference Call

02/15/2023 | 05:31pm EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company"), a global leader in vacuum-microwave dehydration technology, announced today it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after market close. The financial statements and MD&A will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website in the late evening Vancouver time.

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for Q1 2023 and business outlook on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Brent Charleton, Chief Executive Officer and Dylan Murray, Chief Financial Officer will present EnWave’s results and host a question and answer period.

Conference Call Details:

Date:February 23, 2023
Time:7:00am PST / 10:00am EST
Participant Access:1-877-407-2988 (toll free number)
Webcast:https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=qlUh32vP

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Vancouver, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than forty-five royalty-generating partners spanning over twenty-five countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance. 

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food and cannabis producers who want to dry better, faster, and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits: 

  • Food and ingredients companies can produce exciting new products, reach optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value. 
  • Cannabis producers can dry four to six times faster, retain 20% more terpenes and 25% more cannabinoids, and achieve at least a 3-log reduction in crop-destroying microbes. 

Learn more at EnWave.net

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA
President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616
E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net

Dylan Murray, CFO at +1 (778) 870-0729
E-mail: dmurray@enwave.net

Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third-party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third-party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


