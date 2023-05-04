Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Enwell Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPT   GB0031775819

ENWELL ENERGY PLC

(RPT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:26 2023-05-04 am EDT
19.53 GBX   +6.99%
01:28pEnwell Energy Says Ukraine has Ordered Suspension of Two Licenses -- Update
DJ
04/28Enwell Energy production down due to natural field decline
AN
04/28Enwell Energy plc Reports Production Guidance for the First Quarter Ended 31 March 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enwell Energy Says Ukraine has Ordered Suspension of Two Licenses -- Update

05/04/2023 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joe Hoppe


Enwell Energy PLC said Thursday the Ukrainian government has issued orders to suspend its Vasyschevskoye production license and Svystunivsko-Chervonolutskyi exploration license in the country.

The London-listed oil-and-gas company said the issue relates to recently implemented Ukrainian laws, giving the State Geologic and Subsoil Survey of Ukraine the power to suspend or revoke the hydrocarbon licenses of companies where the ultimate beneficial owner is subject to Ukrainian government sanctions.

The Vasyschevskoye field operations will now be ceased, including a shutdown of production. The license contributes around 12% of Enwell's total production. Field activities at Svystunivsko-Chervonolutskyi were already suspended.

Early Thursday, Enwell said the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice ordered the cancellation of a registration entry made on behalf of three of its Ukrainian subsidiaries -- LLC Prom-Enerho Produkt, LLC Arkona Gas-Energy and LLC Well Investum -- relating to their beneficial owners, and restored the previous entry in the state register, Vadym Novynskyi.

The company had said in late January that Mr. Novynskyi had ceased holding an indirect beneficial interest in Enwell. However, the restoration of the registration now puts Mr. Novynskyi as the ultimate beneficial owner of each of LLC Prom-Enerho Produkt and LLC Arkona Gas-Energy, and therefore the two licenses.

On Dec. 9, Enwell said that a regulatory action sanctioning a number of Orthodox clerics taken by Ukraine in the country had affected Mr. Novynskyi, a cleric and businessman who held a major indirect shareholding interest in the company.

The company didn't disclose the size of Mr. Novynskyi's shareholding. However, in June 2019, Enwell -- then Regal Petroleum PLC -- had said that a company entirely controlled by Mr. Novynskyi had increased its interest in its issued share capital to 82.65% from 54.0%.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-23 1327ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.31% 73.08 Delayed Quote.-12.55%
ENWELL ENERGY PLC 6.99% 19.525 Delayed Quote.17.36%
WTI 2.41% 69.155 Delayed Quote.-11.13%
All news about ENWELL ENERGY PLC
01:28pEnwell Energy Says Ukraine has Ordered Suspension of Two Licenses -- Update
DJ
04/28Enwell Energy production down due to natural field decline
AN
04/28Enwell Energy plc Reports Production Guidance for the First Quarter Ended 31 March 2023
CI
04/14Ukraine seizes assets of billionaire Novynskyi's Smart Holding
AQ
04/12Enwell Energy offices searched, Trinity confirms fire
AN
03/03FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up 3.1% on Upbeat China Data
DJ
03/03Enwell Energy field licence ruled valid by Supreme Court of Ukraine
AN
03/03Shares in UK-Listed Airlines Rise after Lufthansa's Swing to Profit
DJ
03/03UK 2023-24 Net Gilt Issuance Seen Much Lower Than Previously Forecast, Says RBC
DJ
03/03FTSE 100 Rises on Bostic Comments, China Optimism
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 139 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 88,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 73,4 M 73,4 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,58x
Nbr of Employees 263
Free-Float 17,3%
Chart ENWELL ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Enwell Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENWELL ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,23 $
Average target price 1,08 $
Spread / Average Target 371%
Managers and Directors
Serhiy Mykolayovych Glazunov Non-Executive Director
Bruce James Burrows Finance Director & Executive Director
Christopher Simon Hopkinson Non-Executive Chairman
Vladyslav Dmitriiev Chief Information Officer
Aleksey Volodymyrovych Pertin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENWELL ENERGY PLC17.36%73
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.62%297 137
CONOCOPHILLIPS-18.57%116 449
CNOOC LIMITED22.44%74 047
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-14.28%65 256
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.66%61 701
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer