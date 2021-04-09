Enwell Energy : Ukraine Update

RNS Number : 9026U

Enwell Energy PLC

09 April 2021

9 April 2021

Enwell Energy plc

("Enwell" or the "Company")

Ukraine Update

Enwell Energy plc (AIM: ENW), the AIM-quoted oil and gas exploration and production group, provides an update on its operational activities in Ukraine, where it operates the Mekhediviska-Golotvshinska(MEX-GOL), Svyrydivske (SV) and Vasyschevskoye (VAS) gas and condensate fields, as well as the Svystunivsko-Chervonolutskyi (SC) exploration licence.

Production - Q1 2021

The average daily production of gas, condensate and LPG from the MEX-GOL, SV and VAS fields for the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021 was as follows:-

Field Gas Condensate LPG Aggregate (MMcf/d) (bbl/d) (bbl/d) boepd Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 MEX- 18.2 17.3 635 659 336 280 4,079 3,904 GOL & SV VAS 2.5 3.1 27 34 - - 497 604 Total 20.7 20.4 662 693 336 280 4,576 4,508

Overall production volumes in Q1 2021 increased by approximately 1.5% compared with Q1 2020, as a result of new production volumes from the SV-54 and SV-25 wells in the SV ﬁeld, which commenced production in May 2020 and February 2021 respectively (see announcements dated 22 May 2020 and 25 February 2021), offset by natural field decline.

Operations

At the MEX-GOL and SV ﬁelds, the SV-25 appraisal well was completed, having been drilled to a ﬁnal depth of 5,320 metres. One interval, at a drilled depth of 5,184 - 5,190 metres, within the B-22 Visean formation was perforated, and after successful testing, the well was hooked-up to the gas processing facilities. The well is currently producing at approximately 1.9 MMscf/d of gas and 70 bbl/d of condensate (413 boepd in aggregate).

I n February 2021 , the SV-29 well was spudded, and has a target depth of 5,450 metres. Drilling operations are scheduled to be completed by the end of Q3 2021, and, subject to successful testing, production hook-up is scheduled for Q4 2021. The well is primarily a development well, targeting production from the B-22 horizon, as well as appraising the B-21 and B-23 horizons, in the Visean formation.

In addition, preparations for upgrade works to the gas processing plant at the MEX-GOL and SV ﬁelds are continuing, with the design phase now completed and procurement of long-lead items underway. These works involve an upgrade of the LPG extraction circuit, an increase to the ﬂow capacity of the plant, and a signiﬁcant increase to the liquids tank storage capacity. The works are scheduled to commence in mid-2021 and are designed to improve overall plant efficiencies and boost recoveries of condensate and LPG.

At the VAS ﬁeld, a workover of the VAS-10 well has been undertaken to access an alternative production horizon, and planning is continuing for a new well to explore the Vvdenska (VED) prospect within the VAS licence area.

At the SC exploration licence (SC Licence), development planning has commenced, which includes the acquisition of 150 km2 of 3D seismic and drilling of a new well, SVYST-4, both of which are planned to start later in the year.

Arkona Legal Dispute

As announced on 24 March 2020, the Company acquired the entire issued share capital of LLC Arkona Gas-Energy ("Arkona"), which holds the SC Licence. However, NJSC Ukrnafta ("Ukrnafta"), as claimant, brought legal proceedings against Arkona, as defendant, in which Ukrnafta made claims of irregularities in the procedures involved in the grant of the SC Licence to Arkona in May 2017. Ukrnafta was the holder of a previous licence over this area which expired prior to the grant of the SC Licence. Arkona disputed these claims.

In July 2020, the First Instance Court in Ukraine made a ruling in favour of Ukrnafta, which found that the grant of the SC Licence was irregular, but this ruling was overturned by the Appellate Administrative Court in September 2020, and a ﬁnal appeal to the Supreme Court was determined in favour of Arkona in February 2021. Further information can be found in the Company's announcements dated 3 July 2020, 31 July 2020, 30 September 2020, 23 November 2020 and 11 February 2021.