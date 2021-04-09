Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Enwell Energy plc    RPT   GB0031775819

ENWELL ENERGY PLC

(RPT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/08 11:35:11 am
20.9 GBX   -0.48%
02:08aENWELL ENERGY  : Ukraine Update
PU
03/31ENWELL ENERGY  : 2020 Audited Results
PU
03/31ENWELL ENERGY  : Earnings Flash (RPT.L) ENWELL ENERGY Posts FY20 Revenue $47.3M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enwell Energy : Ukraine Update

04/09/2021 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RNS Number : 9026U

Enwell Energy PLC

09 April 2021

9 April 2021

Enwell Energy plc

("Enwell" or the "Company")

Ukraine Update

Enwell Energy plc (AIM: ENW), the AIM-quoted oil and gas exploration and production group, provides an update on its operational activities in Ukraine, where it operates the Mekhediviska-Golotvshinska(MEX-GOL), Svyrydivske (SV) and Vasyschevskoye (VAS) gas and condensate fields, as well as the Svystunivsko-Chervonolutskyi (SC) exploration licence.

Production - Q1 2021

The average daily production of gas, condensate and LPG from the MEX-GOL, SV and VAS fields for the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021 was as follows:-

Field

Gas

Condensate

LPG

Aggregate

(MMcf/d)

(bbl/d)

(bbl/d)

boepd

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

MEX-

18.2

17.3

635

659

336

280

4,079

3,904

GOL &

SV

VAS

2.5

3.1

27

34

-

-

497

604

Total

20.7

20.4

662

693

336

280

4,576

4,508

Overall production volumes in Q1 2021 increased by approximately 1.5% compared with Q1 2020, as a result of new production volumes from the SV-54 and SV-25 wells in the SV ﬁeld, which commenced production in May 2020 and February 2021 respectively (see announcements dated 22 May 2020 and 25 February 2021), offset by natural field decline.

Operations

At the MEX-GOL and SV ﬁelds, the SV-25 appraisal well was completed, having been drilled to a ﬁnal depth of 5,320 metres. One interval, at a drilled depth of 5,184 - 5,190 metres, within the B-22 Visean formation was perforated, and after successful testing, the well was hooked-up to the gas processing facilities. The well is currently producing at approximately 1.9 MMscf/d of gas and 70 bbl/d of condensate (413 boepd in aggregate).

I n February 2021 , the SV-29 well was spudded, and has a target depth of 5,450 metres. Drilling operations are scheduled to be completed by the end of Q3 2021, and, subject to successful testing, production hook-up is scheduled for Q4 2021. The well is primarily a development well, targeting production from the B-22 horizon, as well as appraising the B-21 and B-23 horizons, in the Visean formation.

In addition, preparations for upgrade works to the gas processing plant at the MEX-GOL and SV ﬁelds are continuing, with the design phase now completed and procurement of long-lead items underway. These works involve an upgrade of the LPG extraction circuit, an increase to the ﬂow capacity of the plant, and a signiﬁcant increase to the liquids tank storage capacity. The works are scheduled to commence in mid-2021 and are designed to improve overall plant efficiencies and boost recoveries of condensate and LPG.

At the VAS ﬁeld, a workover of the VAS-10 well has been undertaken to access an alternative production horizon, and planning is continuing for a new well to explore the Vvdenska (VED) prospect within the VAS licence area.

At the SC exploration licence (SC Licence), development planning has commenced, which includes the acquisition of 150 km2 of 3D seismic and drilling of a new well, SVYST-4, both of which are planned to start later in the year.

Arkona Legal Dispute

As announced on 24 March 2020, the Company acquired the entire issued share capital of LLC Arkona Gas-Energy ("Arkona"), which holds the SC Licence. However, NJSC Ukrnafta ("Ukrnafta"), as claimant, brought legal proceedings against Arkona, as defendant, in which Ukrnafta made claims of irregularities in the procedures involved in the grant of the SC Licence to Arkona in May 2017. Ukrnafta was the holder of a previous licence over this area which expired prior to the grant of the SC Licence. Arkona disputed these claims.

In July 2020, the First Instance Court in Ukraine made a ruling in favour of Ukrnafta, which found that the grant of the SC Licence was irregular, but this ruling was overturned by the Appellate Administrative Court in September 2020, and a ﬁnal appeal to the Supreme Court was determined in favour of Arkona in February 2021. Further information can be found in the Company's announcements dated 3 July 2020, 31 July 2020, 30 September 2020, 23 November 2020 and 11 February 2021.

Page 1 of 2

VAS Licence Order for Suspension

The Company does not have any further information to report in relation to the Order for suspension relating to the production licence for the VAS ﬁeld since the announcements made on 12 March 2019 and 19 March 2019 respectively, other than to report that the legal proceedings issued in the Ukrainian Courts to challenge the validity of the Order are ongoing, and the Company remains confident that it will ultimately be successful in such legal proceedings.

Cash Holdings

A t 31 March 2021, the Company's cash resources were approximately $60.9 million, comprised of $23.2 million equivalent in Ukrainian Hryvnia and the balance of $37.7 million equivalent in a combination of US Dollars, Pounds Sterling and Euros.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The Group continues to monitor the situation relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to take any steps necessary to protect its staﬀ and operations. However, as of the date hereof, there has been no operational disruption linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, and no material impact is currently envisaged on the Group's prospects. Nevertheless, the Group remains acutely aware of the risks, and is taking action to mitigate them where possible, with the safety of individuals and communities continuing to be the priority.

Sergii Glazunov, Chief Executive Oﬃcer, said : "We are pleased to report another strong operational quarter, with robust production volumes, and the successful completion of the SV-25 well, which was drilled safely and ahead of schedule. We are also looking forward to the safe and eﬃcient drilling of the SV-29 well, which we hope will continue our success in the development of our ﬁelds. Furthermore, the recent resolution of the legal issues relating to the SC Licence has enabled us to commence planning for the development of this licence."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014, which forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Enwell Energy plc

Tel:

020

3427

Chris Hopkinson, Chairman

3550

Sergii Glazunov, Chief Executive Officer

Bruce Burrows, Finance Director

Strand Hanson Limited

Tel:

020

7409

Rory Murphy / Matthew Chandler

3494

Arden Partners plc

Tel:

020

7614

Ruari McGirr / Dan Gee-Summons (Corporate

5900

Finance)

Simon Johnson (Corporate Broking)

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Tel:

020

7638

Elizabeth Kittle

9571

Dmitry Sazonenko, MSc Geology, MSc Petroleum Engineering, Member of AAPG, SPE and EAGE, Director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained within this press release in his capacity as a qualiﬁed person, as required under the AIM Rules.

Definitions

bbl/d

barrels per day

boepd

barrels of oil equivalent per day

cf

cubic feet measured at 20 degrees Celsius and one

LPG

atmosphere

liquefied petroleum gas

MMcf/d

million cubic feet per day

  • per cent
  • US Dollars

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.

END

DRLUWUBRAOUSRAR

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Enwell Energy plc published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 06:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENWELL ENERGY PLC
02:08aENWELL ENERGY  : Ukraine Update
PU
03/31ENWELL ENERGY  : 2020 Audited Results
PU
03/31ENWELL ENERGY  : Earnings Flash (RPT.L) ENWELL ENERGY Posts FY20 Revenue $47.3M
MT
02/11ENWELL ENERGY  : Arkona Acquisition – Legal Dispute Update – Supreme..
PU
01/07ENWELL ENERGY  : Notice of EGM and Circular (Jan-21)
PU
01/07ENWELL ENERGY  : Reduction of Capital Circular and Notice of General Meeting
PU
2020ENWELL ENERGY  : Extension of MEX-GOL Production Lice
PU
2020ENWELL ENERGY  : Arkona Acquisition – Legal Dispute Update – Further..
PU
2020ENWELL ENERGY  : 2020 Interim Results
PU
2020ENWELL ENERGY  : Arkona Acquisition – Legal Dispute Update – Appeal ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46,6 M - -
Net income 2020 0,30 M - -
Net cash 2020 60,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 287x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 92,0 M 92,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 213
Free-Float 17,2%
Chart ENWELL ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Enwell Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENWELL ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,95 $
Last Close Price 0,29 $
Spread / Highest target 230%
Spread / Average Target 230%
Spread / Lowest Target 230%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Serhiy Mykolayovych Glazunov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce James Burrows Executive Director & Finance Director
Christopher Simon Hopkinson Non-Executive Chairman
Vladyslav Dmitriiev Chief Information Officer
Dmitry Fedorovich Sazonenko Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENWELL ENERGY PLC-4.57%92
CONOCOPHILLIPS28.13%70 826
CNOOC LIMITED8.91%46 684
EOG RESOURCES, INC.44.76%42 781
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.86%36 809
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY34.81%33 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ