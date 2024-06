Enwell Energy plc is a United Kingdom-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s gas, condensate and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production facilities are located in Ukraine. The Company operates four gas and condensate fields in the Dnipro-Donets basin in north-east Ukraine: Mekhedivsko-Golotvshchinske (MEX-GOL) and Svyrydivske (SV), Vasyshchivske (VAS), and Svystunkivsko-Chervonolutske (SC). It holds a 100% working interest in and are the operator of the MEX-GOL and SV fields. The two licenses, located in Ukraine’s Poltava region, are adjacent and extend over a combined area of 269 square kilometers (km2), approximately 200 kilometers (km) east of Kyiv and 170 km north-west of Poltava. It holds a 100% working interest in, and is the operator of, the VAS field. The license extends over an area of 33.2 km2 and is located 17 km south-east of Kharkiv, in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.