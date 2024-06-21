Enwell Energy PLC - Ukraine-focused oil and gas exploration and production company - In 2023, pretax profit more than halves to USD35.2 million from USD73.3 million a year prior. Revenue also falls 53% to USD62.2 million from USD133.4 million primarily as a result of lower production rates and gas prices. Aggregate average daily production of 2,644 barrels of oil equivalent per day falls from 2,956 boepd a year earlier. Declares dividend of 15 pence per share compared with nil a year prior. Explains the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has had a significant impact on the group's business and operations and the scale and duration of disruption continues to be difficult to predict.
Current stock price: 17.05 pence
12-month change: up 32%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
