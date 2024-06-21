Enwell Energy plc is a United Kingdom-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Companyâs gas, condensate and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production facilities are located in Ukraine. The Company operates four gas and condensate fields in the Dnipro-Donets basin in north-east Ukraine: Mekhedivsko-Golotvshchinske (MEX-GOL) and Svyrydivske (SV), Vasyshchivske (VAS), and Svystunkivsko-Chervonolutske (SC). It holds a 100% working interest in and are the operator of the MEX-GOL and SV fields. The two licenses, located in Ukraineâs Poltava region, are adjacent and extend over a combined area of 269 square kilometers (km2), approximately 200 kilometers (km) east of Kyiv and 170 km north-west of Poltava. It holds a 100% working interest in, and is the operator of, the VAS field. The license extends over an area of 33.2 km2 and is located 17 km south-east of Kharkiv, in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.