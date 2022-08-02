Log in
    ENX   ZAE000222253

ENX GROUP LIMITED

(ENX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
6.900 ZAR   +11.29%
02:50aENX : Dealings in securities by a director
PU
08/01ENX : Declaration of a special distribution of R1.50 per share
PU
07/06Euronext's June Cash Market Volumes Rise, Capital Raising Down
MT
enX : Dealings in securities by a director

08/02/2022 | 02:50am EDT
ENX GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2001/029771/06)

JSE share code: ENX ISIN: ZAE000222253 ("enX" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by a director of enX:

Name of director:

Robert Lumb

Transaction date:

1 August 2022

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Number of securities:

31,224

Highest Price per security:

R7.00

Lowest Price per security:

R6.90

Volume Weighted Average Price per security:

R6.97

Total value:

R217,785.60

Nature of transaction:

On market purchase

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance to trade:

Yes

2 August 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Disclaimer

enX Group Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 06:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
