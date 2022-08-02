enX : Dealings in securities by a director

ENX GROUP LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2001/029771/06)
JSE share code: ENX ISIN: ZAE000222253 ("enX" or "the Company")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR
Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by a director of enX:
|
Name of director:
|
Robert Lumb
|
|
Transaction date:
|
1 August 2022
|
|
Class of securities:
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
Number of securities:
|
31,224
|
|
Highest Price per security:
|
R7.00
|
|
Lowest Price per security:
|
R6.90
|
|
Volume Weighted Average Price per security:
|
R6.97
|
|
Total value:
|
R217,785.60
|
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On market purchase
|
|
Nature and extent of director's interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
|
Clearance to trade:
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
2 August 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sponsor
|
|
|
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
|
|
Disclaimer
enX Group Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 06:49:01 UTC.