  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  EnX Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    ENX   ZAE000222253

ENX GROUP LIMITED

(ENX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
6.200 ZAR   -4.62%
6.200 ZAR   -4.62%
enX : Declaration of a special distribution of R1.50 per share

08/01/2022 | 03:34am EDT
ENX GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2001/029771/06)

JSE share code: ENX ISIN: ZAE000222253 ("enX" or "the Company")

DECLARATION OF A SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION OF R1.50 PER SHARE

enX has closed the disposal of two businesses in the past 14 months, namely Impact Fork Trucks Ltd and EIE Group Proprietary Limited. These disposals collectively realised net cash proceeds of c.R1,338million. Of these proceeds, c.R350million has been applied to recapitalising Eqstra Fleet Management and Logistics, c.R364million as a distribution and R50million to repay debt, while c.R220million is restricted - a result of collateral related to warranties and indemnities and to secure capital commitments. The directors of enX regard the balance of these proceeds as surplus to the requirements of enX. Accordingly, it has resolved to declare a special distribution of R1.50 per enX share (the "Distribution") which will be implemented by way of a reduction of contributed tax capital, as defined in the Income Tax Act No. 58 of 1962 (as amended), to enX ordinary shareholders that are recorded as such on Friday, 19 August 2022. Distributions from contributed tax capital which are not dividends as defined, do not attract withholding taxes in South Africa. Application has been made to the exchange control division of the South African Reserve Bank for approval of the Distribution. Once received, the finalisation information pertaining to the payment of the Distribution will be communicated to shareholders.

Indicative salient information, dates and times relating to the Distribution:

The indicative salient dates relating to the Distribution are set out below and will be confirmed with the finalisation information announcement:

Issued share capital as at declaration date

182 312 650

Company Tax Reference Number

9483233145

2022

Declaration date announcement in respect of the Distribution released on SENS

Monday, 1 August

Finalisation date announcement in respect of the Distribution released on SENS

Monday, 8 August

Last day to trade in enX ordinary shares in order to receive the Distribution

Tuesday, 16

August

enX ordinary shares trade 'ex' the entitlement to receive the Distribution from

Wednesday, 17

August

Record date for receipt of the Distribution

Friday, 19

August

Distribution paid to enX ordinary shareholders

Monday, 22

August

Notes

  1. All times given are local times in South Africa.
  2. The dates and times set out above are subject to change. Any such change will be released on SENS.
  3. No dematerialisation or rematerialisation of enX ordinary shares may take place between Wednesday, 17 August 2022 and Friday, 19 August 2022, both days inclusive.

1 August 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Disclaimer

enX Group Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
