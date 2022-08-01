enX : Declaration of a special distribution of R1.50 per share

ENX GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2001/029771/06)

JSE share code: ENX ISIN: ZAE000222253 ("enX" or "the Company")

DECLARATION OF A SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION OF R1.50 PER SHARE

enX has closed the disposal of two businesses in the past 14 months, namely Impact Fork Trucks Ltd and EIE Group Proprietary Limited. These disposals collectively realised net cash proceeds of c.R1,338million. Of these proceeds, c.R350million has been applied to recapitalising Eqstra Fleet Management and Logistics, c.R364million as a distribution and R50million to repay debt, while c.R220million is restricted - a result of collateral related to warranties and indemnities and to secure capital commitments. The directors of enX regard the balance of these proceeds as surplus to the requirements of enX. Accordingly, it has resolved to declare a special distribution of R1.50 per enX share (the "Distribution") which will be implemented by way of a reduction of contributed tax capital, as defined in the Income Tax Act No. 58 of 1962 (as amended), to enX ordinary shareholders that are recorded as such on Friday, 19 August 2022. Distributions from contributed tax capital which are not dividends as defined, do not attract withholding taxes in South Africa. Application has been made to the exchange control division of the South African Reserve Bank for approval of the Distribution. Once received, the finalisation information pertaining to the payment of the Distribution will be communicated to shareholders.

Indicative salient information, dates and times relating to the Distribution:

The indicative salient dates relating to the Distribution are set out below and will be confirmed with the finalisation information announcement:

Issued share capital as at declaration date 182 312 650 Company Tax Reference Number 9483233145 2022 Declaration date announcement in respect of the Distribution released on SENS Monday, 1 August Finalisation date announcement in respect of the Distribution released on SENS Monday, 8 August Last day to trade in enX ordinary shares in order to receive the Distribution Tuesday, 16 August enX ordinary shares trade 'ex' the entitlement to receive the Distribution from Wednesday, 17 August Record date for receipt of the Distribution Friday, 19 August Distribution paid to enX ordinary shareholders Monday, 22 August

Notes

All times given are local times in South Africa. The dates and times set out above are subject to change. Any such change will be released on SENS. No dematerialisation or rematerialisation of enX ordinary shares may take place between Wednesday, 17 August 2022 and Friday, 19 August 2022, both days inclusive.

1 August 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited