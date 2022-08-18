Log in
    ENX   ZAE000222253

ENX GROUP LIMITED

(ENX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
7.400 ZAR   -1.20%
7.400 ZAR   -1.20%
11:14aENX : Finalisation Information In Relation To The Special Distribution Of 150 Cents Per Share
PU
08/16ENX : Update in relation to the Special Distribution of R1.50 per share
PU
08/02ENX : Dealings in securities by a director
PU
enX : Finalisation Information In Relation To The Special Distribution Of 150 Cents Per Share

08/18/2022 | 11:14am EDT
ENX GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2001/029771/06)

JSE share code: ENX ISIN: ZAE000222253 ("enX" or "the Company")

FINALISATION INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION OF 150 CENTS PER SHARE

Shareholders are referred to the announcements released on the Securities Exchange News Service ("SENS") on 1 August 2022 and 16 August 2022 respectively, regarding the declaration of a special distribution of 150.00 cents per enX share (the "Distribution") and are advised that exchange control approval from the South African Reserve Bank for the Distribution has now been received. Accordingly, shareholders are advised of the following finalisation information pertaining to the payment of the Distribution.

The Distribution will be implemented by way of a reduction of contributed tax capital as defined in the Income Tax Act No. 58 of 1962 (as amended). Distributions from contributed tax capital which are not dividends, as defined, do not attract withholding taxes in South Africa.

Finalisation information pertaining to the Distribution:

The salient dates relating to the Distribution are set out below:

Issued share capital as at declaration date

182 312 650

Company Tax Reference Number

9483233145

Last day to trade in enX ordinary shares in order to receive the Distribution

Tuesday, 30

August

enX ordinary shares trade 'ex' the entitlement to receive the Distribution from

Wednesday, 31

August

Record date for receipt of the Distribution

Friday, 02

September

Distribution paid to enX ordinary shareholders

Monday, 05

September

Notes

  1. All times given are local times in South Africa.
  2. No dematerialisation or rematerialisation of enX ordinary shares may take place between Wednesday, 31 August 2022 and Friday, 02 September 2022, both days inclusive.

Thursday, 18 August 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Disclaimer

enX Group Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 15:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
