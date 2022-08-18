enX : Finalisation Information In Relation To The Special Distribution Of 150 Cents Per Share

ENX GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2001/029771/06)

JSE share code: ENX ISIN: ZAE000222253 ("enX" or "the Company")

FINALISATION INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION OF 150 CENTS PER SHARE

Shareholders are referred to the announcements released on the Securities Exchange News Service ("SENS") on 1 August 2022 and 16 August 2022 respectively, regarding the declaration of a special distribution of 150.00 cents per enX share (the "Distribution") and are advised that exchange control approval from the South African Reserve Bank for the Distribution has now been received. Accordingly, shareholders are advised of the following finalisation information pertaining to the payment of the Distribution.

The Distribution will be implemented by way of a reduction of contributed tax capital as defined in the Income Tax Act No. 58 of 1962 (as amended). Distributions from contributed tax capital which are not dividends, as defined, do not attract withholding taxes in South Africa.

Finalisation information pertaining to the Distribution:

The salient dates relating to the Distribution are set out below:

Issued share capital as at declaration date 182 312 650 Company Tax Reference Number 9483233145 Last day to trade in enX ordinary shares in order to receive the Distribution Tuesday, 30 August enX ordinary shares trade 'ex' the entitlement to receive the Distribution from Wednesday, 31 August Record date for receipt of the Distribution Friday, 02 September Distribution paid to enX ordinary shareholders Monday, 05 September

Notes

All times given are local times in South Africa. No dematerialisation or rematerialisation of enX ordinary shares may take place between Wednesday, 31 August 2022 and Friday, 02 September 2022, both days inclusive.

Thursday, 18 August 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited