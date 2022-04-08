Enzo Biochem : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On April 8, 2022, Enzo Biochem, Inc. (the "Company") reconvened its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"), which had previously been adjourned on March 31, 2022 to give the Company additional time to solicit votes in favor of the six sub-proposals to Proposal 1 to amend the Company's Certificate of Incorporation. At the reconvened Annual Meeting, the holders of 81% of the total shares of the Company's common stock entitled to vote were represented in person or by proxy constituting a quorum.

Approval of Proposal 1 required the affirmative vote of the holders of at least 80% of the combined voting power of the outstanding shares of common stock. Each of the six sub-proposals to Proposal 1 were approved. The amendments to the Certificate of Incorporation will become effective upon the Company's filing of a Certificate of Amendment with the Secretary of State of the State of New York.

For each sub-proposal to Proposal 1, the stockholder voting results were as follows:

(a) To change the purpose of the Company to carry on any lawful business:

VOTES FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 38,868,073 266,242 84,198

(b) To declassify the Board:

VOTES FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 38,862,014 292,461 64,038

(c) To remove Article 7 regarding the Company's first accounting period for 1976:

VOTES FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 38,930,275 184,942 103,296

(d) To change the required shareholder vote for approval of mergers, asset sales, and dissolution from two-thirds vote to majority vote:

VOTES FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 38,828,714 311,913 77,886

(e) To change the required shareholder vote for amendments to the Certificate of Incorporation to a majority vote:

VOTES FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 38,871,316 312,294 34,903

(f) To change the required vote for amendments to the Company's Amended and Restated By-Laws to either majority board approval or majority shareholder approval:

VOTES FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 38,817,069 363,144 38,300

