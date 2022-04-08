Enzo Biochem : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On April 8, 2022, Enzo Biochem, Inc. (the "Company") reconvened its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"), which had previously been adjourned on March 31, 2022 to give the Company additional time to solicit votes in favor of the six sub-proposals to Proposal 1 to amend the Company's Certificate of Incorporation. At the reconvened Annual Meeting, the holders of 81% of the total shares of the Company's common stock entitled to vote were represented in person or by proxy constituting a quorum.
Approval of Proposal 1 required the affirmative vote of the holders of at least 80% of the combined voting power of the outstanding shares of common stock. Each of the six sub-proposals to Proposal 1 were approved. The amendments to the Certificate of Incorporation will become effective upon the Company's filing of a Certificate of Amendment with the Secretary of State of the State of New York.
For each sub-proposal to Proposal 1, the stockholder voting results were as follows:
|
(a)
|
To change the purpose of the Company to carry on any lawful business:
|
VOTES
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
ABSTAIN
|
38,868,073
|
266,242
|
84,198
|
(b)
|
To declassify the Board:
|
VOTES
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
ABSTAIN
|
38,862,014
|
292,461
|
64,038
|
(c)
|
To remove Article 7 regarding the Company's first accounting period for 1976:
|
VOTES
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
ABSTAIN
|
38,930,275
|
184,942
|
103,296
|
(d)
|
To change the required shareholder vote for approval of mergers, asset sales, and dissolution from two-thirds vote to majority vote:
|
VOTES
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
ABSTAIN
|
38,828,714
|
311,913
|
77,886
|
(e)
|
To change the required shareholder vote for amendments to the Certificate of Incorporation to a majority vote:
|
VOTES
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
ABSTAIN
|
38,871,316
|
312,294
|
34,903
|
(f)
|
To change the required vote for amendments to the Company's Amended and Restated By-Laws to either majority board approval or majority shareholder approval:
|
VOTES
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
ABSTAIN
|
38,817,069
|
363,144
|
38,300
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
|
ENZO BIOCHEM, INC.
|
|
|
|
Date: April 8, 2022
|
By:
|
/s/ David Bench
|
|
|
David Bench
|
|
|
Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Treasurer, and Corporate Secretary