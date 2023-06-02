Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Enzo Biochem, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENZ   US2941001024

ENZO BIOCHEM, INC.

(ENZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:01:14 2023-06-02 pm EDT
2.215 USD   +1.14%
01:16pFederman & Sherwood Investigates Enzo Biochem for Data Breach
BU
05/30Enzo Biochem : Current Report - Form 8-K
PU
05/23Enzo Biochem : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Enzo Biochem for Data Breach

06/02/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Enzo Biochem with respect to their recent data breach. On May 30, 2023, Enzo Biochem notified 2.47 million patients that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to Enzo Biochem, they determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access on April 6, 2023. Enzo Biochem determined that the information exposed in the data breach includes: names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial information, medical information and health insurance information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ENZO BIOCHEM, INC.
01:16pFederman & Sherwood Investigates Enzo Biochem for Data Breach
BU
05/30Enzo Biochem : Current Report - Form 8-K
PU
05/23Enzo Biochem : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
05/22Enzo Biochem Reports Significant Progress towards Completing the Clinical Lab Asset Sal..
GL
05/22Enzo Biochem Reports Significant Progress towards Completing the Clinical Lab Asset Sal..
AQ
05/08Enzo Biochem Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08Enzo Biochem, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Years 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 and ..
CI
04/24Enzo Biochem, Inc. Announces Date of Special Meeting of Shareholders
GL
04/24Enzo Biochem, Inc. Announces Date of Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
04/14Enzo Biochem Reports Data Loss in Ransomware Attack
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 107 M - -
Net income 2022 -18,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 1,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 109 M 109 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 493
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart ENZO BIOCHEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Enzo Biochem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENZO BIOCHEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hamid Erfanian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia Eckert Chief Financial Officer
Mary Tagliaferri Chairman
Dieter Schapfel Chief Medical Director
Kara Cannon Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENZO BIOCHEM, INC.53.85%109
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED18.25%10 942
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.65%4 741
NEOGENOMICS, INC.91.02%2 252
SYNLAB AG-21.00%2 134
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED-11.29%2 017
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer