Federman & Sherwood Investigates Enzo Biochem for Data Breach

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Enzo Biochem with respect to their recent data breach. On May 30, 2023, Enzo Biochem notified 2.47 million patients that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to Enzo Biochem, they determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access on April 6, 2023. Enzo Biochem determined that the information exposed in the data breach includes: names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial information, medical information and health insurance information.

