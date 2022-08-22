Enzolytics : Disclosure Statement June 30, 2022 08/22/2022 | 09:26am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines ENZOLYTICS, INC. 2000 North Central Expressway, Suite 104 Plano, TX 75074 (972)-292-9414 www.enzolytics.com harry@enzolytics.com SIC Code 541711 Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022 (the "Reporting Period") As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,797,935,953. As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:2,797,935,953. As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:2,797,935,953. Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. Page 1 of 1) Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities and the dates of the name changes. The exact name of the issuer is: Enzolytics, Inc. Formerly Date changed Immunotech Laboratories, Inc September 11, 2017 Eco-Petroleum Solutions, Inc. November 16, 2012 Structural Enhancement Technologies Corp. May 10, 2010 Extreme Mobile Coatings Worldwide Corp. March 2, 2009 Extreme Mobile Coatings Corp., Ltd. October 10, 2008 Falcon Media Services, Ltd. November 24, 2004 T&T Homes Limited July 28, 2004 Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation (also describe any changes to incorporation since inception, if applicable) Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): State / Jurisdiction of Incorporation: United Kingdom Domiciled to Delaware February 23, 2009 Re-Domiciled to Wyoming May 21, 2020 Re-Domiciled to Delaware November 4, 2020 (currently Delaware - active) Date Incorporated: July 28, 2004 Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: Enzolytics, Inc 2000 North Central Expressway, Suite 104 Plano, Texas 75074 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐ Enzolytics, Inc. Texas A&M University Institute for Preclinical Studies College Station, TX 77843-4478 Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N/A 2) Security Information Trading symbol: ENZC PK Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: 294112107 Par or stated value: .0001 Total shares authorized: 3,000,000,000 as of date: 6/30/2022 Total shares outstanding: 2,797,935,953 as of date: 6/30/2022 Page 2 of Number of shares in the Public Float2: 2,313,596,368as of date: 6/30/2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 195 as of date: 6/30/2022 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: N/A Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series A Preferred CUSIP: N/A Par or stated value: .0001 Total shares authorized: 60,000,000 as of date: 6/30/2022 Total shares outstanding: 60,000,000 as of date: 6/30/2022 Number of shares in the Public Float3: 0 as of date: 6/30/2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 4 as of date: 6/30/2022 Trading symbol: N/A Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series B Preferred CUSIP: N/A Par or stated value: .0001 Total shares authorized: 465,000,000 as of date: 6/30/2022 Total shares outstanding: 447,180,000 as of date: 6/30/2022 Number of shares in the Public Float4: 0 as of date: 6/30/2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 10 as of date: 6/30/2022 Trading symbol: N/A Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series C Preferred CUSIP: N/A Par or stated value: .0001 Total shares authorized: 10,000,000 as of date: 6/30/2022 Total shares outstanding: 941,078 as of date: 6/30/2022 Number of shares in the Public Float5: 0 as of date: 6/30/2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 2 as of date: 6/30/2022 Trading symbol: N/A Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series D Preferred CUSIP: N/A Par or stated value: .0001 as of date: 6/30/2022 Total shares authorized: 1,000,000 Total shares outstanding: 0 as of date: 6/30/2022 Number of shares in the Public Float6: 0 as of date: 6/30/2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 0 as of date: 6/30/2022 Trading symbol: N/A Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series E Preferred CUSIP: N/A Par or stated value: .0001 as of date: 6/30/2022 Total shares authorized: 10,000,000 Total shares outstanding: 2,500,000 as of date: 6/30/2022 Number of shares in the Public Float7: 0 as of date: 6/30/2022 as of date: 6/30/2022 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. Address: 1859 Whitney Mesa Dr. Henderson NV 89014 Phone: (702) 818-5898 Email: brian@empirestock.com Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?8 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date 12/31/2020 Common: 2,797,935,953 Preferred A: 60,000,000 Preferred B: 445,180,000 Preferred C: 941,078 Preferred D: 0 Preferred E: 0 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. Shares Issued Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or new (or cancelled) issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration issuance, ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. Type. cancellation share) at to market have individual -OR- , shares Issuance price at with voting / Nature of returned to the time investment Services treasury) of control Provided issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) June 1, 2021 Issuance 1,250,000 Series E .0001 no Valentin Cash Restricted Registration Dimitrov June 16, 2021 Issuance 1,250,000 Series E .0001 no Valentin Cash Restricted Registration Dimitrov August 16, 2021 Issuance 400,000 Series B .0001 no Denitsa Stock exchange Restricted Registration Stoilova Sidoroa August 16, 2021 Issuance 400,000 Series B .0001 no Volen Nikolov Stock exchange Restricted Registration Sidoroa August 16, 2021 Issuance 100,000 Series B .0001 no Ivan Kostadiv Stock exchange Restricted Registration Elandiev August 16, 2021 Issuance 400,000 Series B .0001 no Desislav Stock exchange Restricted Registration Slavov Chukolov August 16, 2021 Issuance 700,000 Series B .0001 no Luchear Stock exchange Restricted Registration Bogomil Page 4 of Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Date: 12/31//2021 Ending Balance Common: 2,797,935,953 Preferred A: 60,000,000 Preferred B: 447,180,000 Preferred C: 941,078 Preferred D: 0 Preferred E: 2,500,000 Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2019, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2017 through September 30, 2019 pursuant to the tabular format above. Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: None Debt Securities, Including Promissory and ConvertibleNotes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: x Date of Note Outstanding Principal Interest Maturity Conversion Terms (e.g. Name of Noteholder Reason for Issuance Balance ($) Amount Accrued Date pricing mechanism for (entities must have Issuance (e.g. at ($) determining conversion of individual with voting Loan, Services, Issuance instrument to shares) / investment control etc.) ($) disclosed). Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: The note carries an interest rate of 10 percent per annum, and may be either repaid, at the election of the note holder in cash plus the issuance of shares of common stock of the Company in the amount of $30,000 in value, or by the conversion of the principal and interest due into a total of $45,000 in value of common stock of the Company. As a result of the reorganization, in accordance with Section 251(g) of the DGCL, the remaining previous convertible and non-convertible debt of ENZC is debt of the Predecessor and convertible into shares of the non-public subsidiary or payable by the Predecessor rather than the Parent. On November 16, 2020 the Company entered into debt exchange agreements with Seacor Capital, Inc., and Sky Direct, LLC whereby the balance of their outstanding notes and accrued interest were exchanged for Preferred Series C shares of ENZC extinguishing the debt obligation. Financial Statements The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual) 9 : Name:

Jona Barnes, E. A., Partner Title: Partner Relationship to Issuer: None 9 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills. Page 5 of This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Enzolytics Inc. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 13:25:02 UTC.

