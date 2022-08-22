Log in
ENZOLYTICS INC.

ENZOLYTICS : Disclosure Statement June 30, 2022
PU
07/28ENZOLYTICS : Announces the International Patent Office Search Report finding Novelty and Inventiveness in the Company's Pending International Patent Application Covering its anti-HIV Monoclonal Antibodies.
PU
05/22ENZOLYTICS : Financial Statements and Footnotes 3.31.2022
PU
Enzolytics : Disclosure Statement June 30, 2022

08/22/2022
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

ENZOLYTICS, INC.

2000 North Central Expressway, Suite 104 Plano, TX 75074

(972)-292-9414

www.enzolytics.com

harry@enzolytics.com

SIC Code 541711

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,797,935,953.

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:2,797,935,953.

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: No:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

1) Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities and the dates of the name changes. The exact name of the issuer is: Enzolytics, Inc.

Formerly

Date changed

Immunotech Laboratories, Inc

September 11, 2017

Eco-Petroleum Solutions, Inc.

November 16, 2012

Structural Enhancement Technologies Corp.

May 10, 2010

Extreme Mobile Coatings Worldwide Corp.

March 2, 2009

Extreme Mobile Coatings Corp., Ltd.

October 10, 2008

Falcon Media Services, Ltd.

November 24, 2004

T&T Homes Limited

July 28, 2004

Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation (also describe any changes to incorporation since inception, if applicable) Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

State / Jurisdiction of Incorporation:

United Kingdom

Domiciled to Delaware February 23, 2009

Re-Domiciled to Wyoming May 21, 2020

Re-Domiciled to Delaware November 4, 2020

(currently Delaware - active)

Date Incorporated:

July 28, 2004

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

Enzolytics, Inc

2000 North Central Expressway, Suite 104

Plano, Texas 75074

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Enzolytics, Inc.

Texas A&M University

Institute for Preclinical Studies

College Station, TX 77843-4478

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N/A

2) Security Information

Trading symbol:

ENZC PK

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common

CUSIP:

294112107

Par or stated value:

.0001

Total shares authorized:

3,000,000,000

as of date: 6/30/2022

Total shares outstanding:

2,797,935,953

as of date: 6/30/2022

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

2,313,596,368as of date: 6/30/2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

195

as of date: 6/30/2022

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Series A Preferred

CUSIP:

N/A

Par or stated value:

.0001

Total shares authorized:

60,000,000

as of date: 6/30/2022

Total shares outstanding:

60,000,000

as of date: 6/30/2022

Number of shares in the Public Float3:

0

as of date: 6/30/2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

4

as of date: 6/30/2022

Trading symbol:

N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Series B Preferred

CUSIP:

N/A

Par or stated value:

.0001

Total shares authorized:

465,000,000

as of date: 6/30/2022

Total shares outstanding:

447,180,000

as of date: 6/30/2022

Number of shares in the Public Float4:

0

as of date: 6/30/2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

10

as of date: 6/30/2022

Trading symbol:

N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Series C Preferred

CUSIP:

N/A

Par or stated value:

.0001

Total shares authorized:

10,000,000

as of date: 6/30/2022

Total shares outstanding:

941,078

as of date: 6/30/2022

Number of shares in the Public Float5:

0

as of date: 6/30/2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

2

as of date: 6/30/2022

Trading symbol:

N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Series D Preferred

CUSIP:

N/A

Par or stated value:

.0001

as of date: 6/30/2022

Total shares authorized:

1,000,000

Total shares outstanding:

0

as of date: 6/30/2022

Number of shares in the Public Float6:

0

as of date: 6/30/2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

0

as of date: 6/30/2022

Trading symbol:

N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Series E Preferred

CUSIP:

N/A

Par or stated value:

.0001

as of date: 6/30/2022

Total shares authorized:

10,000,000

Total shares outstanding:

2,500,000

as of date: 6/30/2022

Number of shares in the Public Float7:

0

as of date: 6/30/2022

as of date: 6/30/2022

  1. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  7. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act..

Total number of shareholders of record:

1

as of date: 06/30/2022

Transfer Agent

Name:

Empire Stock Transfer,

Inc.

Address: 1859 Whitney Mesa Dr.

Henderson NV 89014

Phone: (702) 818-5898

Email: brian@empirestock.com

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?8 Yes: No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

  1. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date 12/31/2020

Common: 2,797,935,953

Preferred A: 60,000,000

Preferred B: 445,180,000

Preferred C: 941,078

Preferred D:

0

Preferred E:

0

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g.

Shares Issued

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

new

(or cancelled)

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

issuance,

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

cancellation

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

, shares

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

returned to

the time

investment

Services

treasury)

of

control

Provided

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

June 1, 2021

Issuance

1,250,000

Series E

.0001

no

Valentin

Cash

Restricted

Registration

Dimitrov

June 16, 2021

Issuance

1,250,000

Series E

.0001

no

Valentin

Cash

Restricted

Registration

Dimitrov

August 16, 2021

Issuance

400,000

Series B

.0001

no

Denitsa

Stock exchange

Restricted

Registration

Stoilova

Sidoroa

August 16, 2021

Issuance

400,000

Series B

.0001

no

Volen Nikolov

Stock exchange

Restricted

Registration

Sidoroa

August 16, 2021

Issuance

100,000

Series B

.0001

no

Ivan Kostadiv

Stock exchange

Restricted

Registration

Elandiev

August 16, 2021

Issuance

400,000

Series B

.0001

no

Desislav

Stock exchange

Restricted

Registration

Slavov

Chukolov

August 16, 2021

Issuance

700,000

Series B

.0001

no

Luchear

Stock exchange

Restricted

Registration

Bogomil

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Date: 12/31//2021

Ending Balance

Common: 2,797,935,953

Preferred A:

60,000,000

Preferred B: 447,180,000

Preferred C:

941,078

Preferred D:

0

Preferred E:

2,500,000

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2019, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2017 through September 30, 2019 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: None

  1. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and ConvertibleNotes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: x

Date of Note

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms (e.g.

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Issuance

Balance ($)

Amount

Accrued

Date

pricing mechanism for

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

at

($)

determining conversion of

individual with voting

Loan, Services,

Issuance

instrument to shares)

/ investment control

etc.)

($)

disclosed).

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

    1. The note carries an interest rate of 10 percent per annum, and may be either repaid, at the election of the note holder in cash plus the issuance of shares of common stock of the Company in the amount of $30,000 in value, or by the conversion of the principal and interest due into a total of $45,000 in value of common stock of the Company.
    2. As a result of the reorganization, in accordance with Section 251(g) of the DGCL, the remaining previous convertible and non-convertible debt of ENZC is debt of the Predecessor and convertible into shares of the non-public subsidiary or payable by the Predecessor rather than the Parent.
    3. On November 16, 2020 the Company entered into debt exchange agreements with Seacor Capital, Inc., and Sky Direct, LLC whereby the balance of their outstanding notes and accrued interest were exchanged for Preferred Series C shares of ENZC extinguishing the debt obligation.
  2. Financial Statements
  1. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
    U.S. GAAP IFRS
  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)9: Name:
    Jona Barnes, E. A., Partner

Title:

Partner

Relationship to Issuer:

None

9 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enzolytics Inc. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
