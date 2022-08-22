Enzolytics : Disclosure Statement June 30, 2022

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
ENZOLYTICS, INC.
2000 North Central Expressway, Suite 104 Plano, TX 75074
(972)-292-9414
www.enzolytics.com
harry@enzolytics.com
SIC Code 541711
Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022
(the "Reporting Period")
As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,797,935,953.
As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:2,797,935,953.
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
1) Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities and the dates of the name changes. The exact name of the issuer is: Enzolytics, Inc.
Formerly
Date changed
Immunotech Laboratories, Inc
September 11, 2017
Eco-Petroleum Solutions, Inc.
November 16, 2012
Structural Enhancement Technologies Corp.
May 10, 2010
Extreme Mobile Coatings Worldwide Corp.
March 2, 2009
Extreme Mobile Coatings Corp., Ltd.
October 10, 2008
Falcon Media Services, Ltd.
November 24, 2004
T&T Homes Limited
July 28, 2004
Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation (also describe any changes to incorporation since inception, if applicable) Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
State / Jurisdiction of Incorporation:
United Kingdom
Domiciled to Delaware February 23, 2009
Re-Domiciled to Wyoming May 21, 2020
Re-Domiciled to Delaware November 4, 2020
(currently Delaware - active)
Date Incorporated:
July 28, 2004
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
Enzolytics, Inc
2000 North Central Expressway, Suite 104
Plano, Texas 75074
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐
Enzolytics, Inc.
Texas A&M University
Institute for Preclinical Studies
College Station, TX 77843-4478
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N/A
2) Security Information
Trading symbol:
ENZC PK
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common
CUSIP:
294112107
Par or stated value:
.0001
Total shares authorized:
3,000,000,000
as of date: 6/30/2022
Total shares outstanding:
2,797,935,953
as of date: 6/30/2022
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
2,313,596,368as of date: 6/30/2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
195
as of date: 6/30/2022
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
N/A
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Series A Preferred
CUSIP:
N/A
Par or stated value:
.0001
Total shares authorized:
60,000,000
as of date: 6/30/2022
Total shares outstanding:
60,000,000
as of date: 6/30/2022
Number of shares in the Public Float3:
0
as of date: 6/30/2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
4
as of date: 6/30/2022
Trading symbol:
N/A
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Series B Preferred
CUSIP:
N/A
Par or stated value:
.0001
Total shares authorized:
465,000,000
as of date: 6/30/2022
Total shares outstanding:
447,180,000
as of date: 6/30/2022
Number of shares in the Public Float4:
0
as of date: 6/30/2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
10
as of date: 6/30/2022
Trading symbol:
N/A
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Series C Preferred
CUSIP:
N/A
Par or stated value:
.0001
Total shares authorized:
10,000,000
as of date: 6/30/2022
Total shares outstanding:
941,078
as of date: 6/30/2022
Number of shares in the Public Float5:
0
as of date: 6/30/2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
2
as of date: 6/30/2022
Trading symbol:
N/A
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Series D Preferred
CUSIP:
N/A
Par or stated value:
.0001
as of date: 6/30/2022
Total shares authorized:
1,000,000
Total shares outstanding:
0
as of date: 6/30/2022
Number of shares in the Public Float6:
0
as of date: 6/30/2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
0
as of date: 6/30/2022
Trading symbol:
N/A
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Series E Preferred
CUSIP:
N/A
Par or stated value:
.0001
as of date: 6/30/2022
Total shares authorized:
10,000,000
Total shares outstanding:
2,500,000
as of date: 6/30/2022
Number of shares in the Public Float7:
0
as of date: 6/30/2022
as of date: 6/30/2022
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act..
Total number of shareholders of record:
1
as of date: 06/30/2022
Transfer Agent
Name:
Empire Stock Transfer,
Inc.
Address: 1859 Whitney Mesa Dr.
Henderson NV 89014
Phone: (702) 818-5898
Email: brian@empirestock.com
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?8 Yes: ☒ No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Opening Balance
Date 12/31/2020
Common: 2,797,935,953
Preferred A: 60,000,000
Preferred B: 445,180,000
Preferred C: 941,078
Preferred D:
0
Preferred E:
0
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption
Transaction
type (e.g.
Shares Issued
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
or
new
(or cancelled)
issued
issued at
issued to
cash or debt
as of this
Registration
issuance,
($/per
a discount
(entities must
conversion)
filing.
Type.
cancellation
share) at
to market
have individual
-OR-
, shares
Issuance
price at
with voting /
Nature of
returned to
the time
investment
Services
treasury)
of
control
Provided
issuance?
disclosed).
(Yes/No)
June 1, 2021
Issuance
1,250,000
Series E
.0001
no
Valentin
Cash
Restricted
Registration
Dimitrov
June 16, 2021
Issuance
1,250,000
Series E
.0001
no
Valentin
Cash
Restricted
Registration
Dimitrov
August 16, 2021
Issuance
400,000
Series B
.0001
no
Denitsa
Stock exchange
Restricted
Registration
Stoilova
Sidoroa
August 16, 2021
Issuance
400,000
Series B
.0001
no
Volen Nikolov
Stock exchange
Restricted
Registration
Sidoroa
August 16, 2021
Issuance
100,000
Series B
.0001
no
Ivan Kostadiv
Stock exchange
Restricted
Registration
Elandiev
August 16, 2021
Issuance
400,000
Series B
.0001
no
Desislav
Stock exchange
Restricted
Registration
Slavov
Chukolov
August 16, 2021
Issuance
700,000
Series B
.0001
no
Luchear
Stock exchange
Restricted
Registration
Bogomil
Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:
Date: 12/31//2021
Ending Balance
Common: 2,797,935,953
Preferred A:
60,000,000
Preferred B: 447,180,000
Preferred C:
941,078
Preferred D:
0
Preferred E:
2,500,000
Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2019, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2017 through September 30, 2019 pursuant to the tabular format above.
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: None
Debt Securities, Including Promissory and ConvertibleNotes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: x
Date of Note
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms (e.g.
Name of Noteholder
Reason for
Issuance
Balance ($)
Amount
Accrued
Date
pricing mechanism for
(entities must have
Issuance (e.g.
at
($)
determining conversion of
individual with voting
Loan, Services,
Issuance
instrument to shares)
/ investment control
etc.)
($)
disclosed).
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
The note carries an interest rate of 10 percent per annum, and may be either repaid, at the election of the note holder in cash plus the issuance of shares of common stock of the Company in the amount of $30,000 in value, or by the conversion of the principal and interest due into a total of $45,000 in value of common stock of the Company.
As a result of the reorganization, in accordance with Section 251(g) of the DGCL, the remaining previous convertible and non-convertible debt of ENZC is debt of the Predecessor and convertible into shares of the non-public subsidiary or payable by the Predecessor rather than the Parent.
On November 16, 2020 the Company entered into debt exchange agreements with Seacor Capital, Inc., and Sky Direct, LLC whereby the balance of their outstanding notes and accrued interest were exchanged for Preferred Series C shares of ENZC extinguishing the debt obligation.
Financial Statements
The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: ☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)9: Name:
Jona Barnes, E. A., Partner
Title:
Partner
Relationship to Issuer:
None
9 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.
