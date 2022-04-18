Enzolytics : FINANCIAL AND FOOTNOTES 12.31.2021

Enzolytics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
A/R Related party - Patten Energy, Inc, net of an allowance for doubtful accounts of $36,290
Total current assets
Property and equipment, net Deposit
Total assets
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
Notes payable to investors, net of discount of $0 and $27,500 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
Deferred Licensing Revenue Crowdfunding convertible notes Due to related parties:
Promissory note - Former director and officer Officers, Directors and stockholders
License fee payable
Discontinued Operations
Total current liabilities
Total long-term liabilities
Total liabilities
Stockholders' deficit
Preferred stock, Series A $.0001 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized and 60,000,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019.
Preferred stock, Series B $.0001 par value; 465,000,000 shares authorized, 445,180,000 and 2,000,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Preferred stock, Series C $.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 941,078 and 0 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Preferred stock, Series E $.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and 25,000,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020.
Common stock, $.0001 par value; 3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 2,797,935,953 and 1,066,020,359 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Additional paid-in capital
Preferred stock subscribed Common stock subscribed Additional paid-in capital subscribed Accumulated Deficit
Total stockholders' deficit
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
As of December 31,2021
2020
$
2,231,202 -
2,231,202 560,389
63,357 5,063
2,960 2,960
$
2,297,519
$
560,389 -$
568,412
$
231,784 1,364,541
667,300 417,300 1,000,000
654,606 654,606
35,000 35,000
343,101 343,101
1,550,000 485,153 6,331,485
866,452
7,197,937
6,000 6,000
44,518 44,518
94
250
279,794 26,425,962 426 12,809 1,122,033
(32,792,304) (29,533,234)
(4,900,418) (5,370,325)
$
2,297,519
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
$
222,584 1,364,541
1,550,000 485,153 5,072,285
866,452
5,938,737
94
279,794 22,697,485 176 12,809 1,122,033
$
568,412
Enzolytics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Expenses:
General and administrative
Salaries, wages and related expenses Consulting
Research and development expenses Professional fees
Depreciation
Total expenses
Loss from operations
For the years ended December 31,2021
$
455,543 $ 728,623 315,855
2020
1,465,515 233,497 1,018,968
116,056 501,806
66,639 66,639
16,964
1,699,680
(1,699,680)
16,964
3,303,389
(3,303,389)
Interest expense
(186,502)
(177,302)
Net loss
(3,480,691)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic and Diluted
1,592,750,400
959,334,531
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
Enzolytics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the years ended December 31,2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities Net loss
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
$
(1,886,182) $
(3,480,691)
16,964 16,964
Amortization of debt discount 57,500
Stock-based compensation expense
2,135,856
Obligations relating to assuming Crowdfunding convertible notes on November 30, 2020 654,606
Notes payable issued to investors for services 30,000
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease in accounts payable
Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities Increase in deposits
Net cash used in operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities,
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds received from the issuances of notes pyable to investors Payments to related parties - Directors and stockholders
Proceeds received from related parties - Directors and stockholders
(31,875) 1,587,165
(31,875) 129,586
(2,960) (2,960)
(316,888) (491,014)
-
-250,000
273,000 (50,774) 17,036
Proceeds received from sale of Series C Preferred Stock subscribed ` 805,000
Proceeds from sale of common stock 5,050
Proceeds received from sale of Series E Preferred Stock subscribed 2,000,000 805,000
Proceeds from Deferred License 1,000,000
Proceeds from subscribed stock
231,202 5,050
Ending Cash BalanceSupplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
Cash paid for income taxes
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Common stock issued for settlement agreement
Beneficial conversion feature relating to issuance of notes payable to investors
Conversion of notes and accrued interest into shares of Series C Preferred Stock
Conversion of notes and accrued interest into shares of common stock
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
2,231,202
$ $ $ $ $ $
- -1,049,312
$ $ $ $ $ $
- -
317,973 30,000 547,201 187,423
317,973 30,000 547,201 187,423
Enzolytics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Preferred Stock Series
A SharesPreferred
Stock Series A AmountPreferred Stock Series B Shares
Preferred
Stock Series B AmountPreferred Stock Series
C SharesPreferred Stock Series C AmountBeneficial Conversion Feature
Preferred Stock
Series CPreferred Stock Series E
AmountCommon Stock Common stock to
Shares be issuedCommon
Stock AmountAdditional Paid-in CapitalPreferred Stock
SubscribedCommon Stock
SubscribedAdditional Paid-in Capital Subscribed
Accumulated DeficitTotal Stockholders'
DeficitBalance, December 31, 2018
60,000,000 $
6,000
20,000,000 $
2,000
-$
-$
-
817,748,470
553,000,000 $
81,775 $
20,000,778 $
-$
12,809 $
260,147 $
(25,262,477) $
(4,898,968)
Common stock issued for settlement agreement
Stock issued in exchange for payment of a note payables issued to investors Beneficial conversion feature relating to issuances of notes payable to investors Stock-based compensation expense
- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -
- - - - -
235,023,000 13,248,889 - - -
(235,023,000)
23,502 1,325 - - -
(23,502)
- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -
-
-
- - - -
4,637
- 5,962
60,000
- 60,000
22,858 -
- 22,858
Net loss
(790,066)
(790,066)
Balance, December 31, 2019
60,000,000 - -
Proceeds received from private placement Common stock issued for settlement agreementStock issued in exchange for payment of note payables to investors
Series C Preferred stock issued in connection with the securities exchange agreementsDeemed dividend relating to the beneficial conversion feature from the issuance of Series C Preferred stock in connection with the securities exchange agreements
Stock-based compensation expense
Stock issued in 2020 for services rendered in 2019
Series B Preferred stock converted into shares of common stock
Beneficial conversion feature relating to issuances of notes payable to investors Stock issued for exchange of shares of subsidiary
Series C Preferred stock subscription agreements
Deemed dividend relating to the beneficial conversion feature from the Series C Preferred stock subscription agreements
$
6,000 - -20,000,000 - -
$
2,000 - -
- - - - - - - -
- -- - - - - - - -
- -
- --
- - -
395,180,000 50,000,000 (20,000,000)
39,518 5,000 (2,000)
- - - -
- - - -- - -
$
- - -
$
- - -
- 941,078 -
- 94 -
- (470,445)
- - - - - - -
- - - - - - -
- - - - - (881,662)
1,066,020,359 25,000,000
317,977,000 $ -
-
317,973,000 (317,973,000)
106,602 2,500 31,797
$
20,064,771 $ 2,550 (31,797)
- -
$
12,809 -$
260,147 -$
(26,052,543) $ -
-
-
-
-
(5,600,214)
5,050
-1,064,941,894 - -- - - - - - - - - -
106,495 - - 12,000 - 20,000 - 400 - -
80,928
- -- -- -- 187,423
940,890
- 470,539
-
-
-
-
(470,445)
120,000,000 - 200,000,000
4,000,000 - -
2,084,388
881,662
(18,000)
19,200
30,000
(5,000)
- 176 -
- - - -- - - -- - -
(881,662)
(19,600) 881,486 -
- - - -- - -- - - -
- 2,135,906 - - 30,000 - 881,662 -
Net loss
(3,480,691)
(3,480,691)
Balance, December 31, 2020
Balance, December 31, 2020
60,000,000
60,000,000
$
$
6,000
6,000
445,180,000
870,360,000
$
$
44,518
87,036
1,882,156
941,078
$
$
188
94
$
$
--
2,500,000
2,500,000
250
250
2,797,935,253
4,504,850,147
(317,969,000)
4,000
$ 279,794
$ 450,486
$
$
22,697,485
25,327,649
$
$
250
176
602
$
$
12,809
12,809
$
$
1,122,033
861,886
|
$
|
(29,533,234)
|
$
|
(5,370,325)
|
$
|
(33,013,925)
|
$
|
(5,145,486)
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
ENZOLYTICS, INC.
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Note 1. Organization and Business
Enzolytics, Inc. ("Enzolytics" or the "Company") is a Delaware corporation originally formed in the United Kingdom on July 28, 2004. On November 25, 2004, the Company changed its name to Falcon Media Services, Ltd. On November 12, 2008, the Company changed its name to Extreme Mobile Coatings Corp., Ltd. On March 2, 2009 and re-domiciled in Delaware and at the same time the Company changed its name to Extreme Mobile Coatings Worldwide Corp. On May 19, 2010, the Company changed its name to Structural Enhancement Technologies Corp. ("Structural"). On November 16, 2012, the Company changed its name to Eco-Petroleum Solutions, Inc. ("Eco-Petroleum"). On September 11, 2017, the Company changed its name to Immunotech Laboratories, Inc. On March 22, 2018, the Company changed its name to Enzolytics, Inc. ("Enzolytics"). On May 21, 2020, the Company re-domiciled in Wyoming but on November 4, 2020 the Company re-domiciled to Delaware.
Enzolytics is a biotechnology company, whose products consist of multiple distinct drug development proprietary technologies: Immunotherapy, immune modulators, fully human monoclonal antibodies and an artificial intelligence (AI) platform for heath care developments. The Company has clinically tested anti-HIV therapeutics. Additionally, the Company has created a proprietary cell line that produces fully human monoclonal antibodies that target and neutralizes the HIV virus.
Merger Agreement
On November 16, 2020, the Company (having been renamed, immediately prior to this Holding Company Reorganization, from "Enzolytics, Inc." to "ENZC SUB, Inc.") completed a corporate reorganization (the "Holding Company Reorganization") pursuant to which ENZC SUB, Inc., (the "Predecessor") became a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of a newly formed Delaware corporation, Enzolytics, Inc. (the "Holding Company"), which became the successor issuer. In other words, the Holding Company is now the public entity. The Holding Company Reorganization was effected by a merger conducted pursuant to Section 251(g) of the Delaware General Corporation Law (the "DGCL"), which provides for the formation of aholding company without a vote of the stockholders of the constituent corporations.
In accordance with Section 251(g) of the DGCL, Enzolytics Merger Corp. ("Merger Sub"), another newly formed Delaware corporation and, prior to the Holding Company Reorganization, was an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of the Predecessor, merged with and into the Predecessor, with the Predecessor surviving the merger as a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of the Holding Company (the "Merger"). The Merger was completed pursuant to the terms of an Agreement and Plan of Merger among the Predecessor, the Holding Company and Merger Sub, dated November 16, 2020 (the "Merger Agreement").
On November 30, 2020, the Company consummated the Merger Agreement which involved the formation of two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, Biogenysis, Inc., ("Biogenysis) and Virogentics, Inc., ("Virogentics"). Biogenysis was formed to acquire the intellectual property rights of an license owned by certain officers of BioClonetics Immunotherapeutics, Inc., ("BioClonetics") and Virogentics which was formed to acquire the intellectual property rights of an licensed owned by a controlling stockholder of Enzolytics. Both of the newly formed subsidiaries are Texas Corporations.
In connection with the Holding Company Reorganization, all outstanding shares of common stock and preferred stock of the Predecessor were automatically converted into identical shares of common stock or preferred stock, as applicable, of the Holding Company on a one-for-one basis, and the Predecessor's existing stockholders and other holders of equity instruments, became stockholders and holders of equity