Enzolytics : FINANCIAL AND FOOTNOTES 12.31.2021

Enzolytics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

A/R Related party - Patten Energy, Inc, net of an allowance for doubtful accounts of $36,290

Total current assets

Property and equipment, net Deposit

Total assets

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

Notes payable to investors, net of discount of $0 and $27,500 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

Deferred Licensing Revenue Crowdfunding convertible notes Due to related parties:

Promissory note - Former director and officer Officers, Directors and stockholders

License fee payable

Discontinued Operations

Total current liabilities

Total long-term liabilities

Total liabilities

Stockholders' deficit

Preferred stock, Series A $.0001 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized and 60,000,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019.

Preferred stock, Series B $.0001 par value; 465,000,000 shares authorized, 445,180,000 and 2,000,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Preferred stock, Series C $.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 941,078 and 0 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Preferred stock, Series E $.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and 25,000,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Common stock, $.0001 par value; 3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 2,797,935,953 and 1,066,020,359 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Additional paid-in capital

Preferred stock subscribed Common stock subscribed Additional paid-in capital subscribed Accumulated Deficit

Total stockholders' deficit

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

As of December 31,2021

2020

$

2,231,202 -

2,231,202 560,389

63,357 5,063

2,960 2,960

$

2,297,519

$

560,389 -$

568,412

$

231,784 1,364,541

667,300 417,300 1,000,000

654,606 654,606

35,000 35,000

343,101 343,101

1,550,000 485,153 6,331,485

866,452

7,197,937

6,000 6,000

44,518 44,518

94

250

279,794 26,425,962 426 12,809 1,122,033

(32,792,304) (29,533,234)

(4,900,418) (5,370,325)

$

2,297,519

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

$

222,584 1,364,541

1,550,000 485,153 5,072,285

866,452

5,938,737

94

279,794 22,697,485 176 12,809 1,122,033

$

568,412

Enzolytics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Expenses:

General and administrative

Salaries, wages and related expenses Consulting

Research and development expenses Professional fees

Depreciation

Total expenses

Loss from operations

For the years ended December 31,2021

$

455,543 $ 728,623 315,855

2020

1,465,515 233,497 1,018,968

116,056 501,806

66,639 66,639

16,964

1,699,680

(1,699,680)

16,964

3,303,389

(3,303,389)

Interest expense

(186,502)

(177,302)

Net loss

$ (1,886,182) $

(3,480,691)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic and Diluted

1,592,750,400

959,334,531

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Enzolytics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the years ended December 31,2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities Net loss

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation

$

(1,886,182) $

(3,480,691)

16,964 16,964

Amortization of debt discount 57,500

Stock-based compensation expense

2,135,856

Obligations relating to assuming Crowdfunding convertible notes on November 30, 2020 654,606

Notes payable issued to investors for services 30,000

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Decrease in accounts payable

Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities Increase in deposits

Net cash used in operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities,

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds received from the issuances of notes pyable to investors Payments to related parties - Directors and stockholders

Proceeds received from related parties - Directors and stockholders

(31,875) 1,587,165

(31,875) 129,586

(2,960) (2,960)

(316,888) (491,014)

-

-250,000

273,000 (50,774) 17,036

Proceeds received from sale of Series C Preferred Stock subscribed ` 805,000

Proceeds from sale of common stock 5,050

Proceeds received from sale of Series E Preferred Stock subscribed 2,000,000 805,000

Proceeds from Deferred License 1,000,000

Proceeds from subscribed stock

231,202 5,050

Ending Cash BalanceSupplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest

Cash paid for income taxes

Non-cash investing and financing activities

Common stock issued for settlement agreement

Beneficial conversion feature relating to issuance of notes payable to investors

Conversion of notes and accrued interest into shares of Series C Preferred Stock

Conversion of notes and accrued interest into shares of common stock

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

2,231,202

$ $ $ $ $ $

- -1,049,312

$ $ $ $ $ $

- -

317,973 30,000 547,201 187,423

317,973 30,000 547,201 187,423

Enzolytics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Preferred Stock Series

A SharesPreferred

Stock Series A AmountPreferred Stock Series B Shares

Preferred

Stock Series B AmountPreferred Stock Series

C SharesPreferred Stock Series C AmountBeneficial Conversion Feature

Preferred Stock

Series CPreferred Stock Series E

AmountCommon Stock Common stock to

Shares be issuedCommon

Stock AmountAdditional Paid-in CapitalPreferred Stock

SubscribedCommon Stock

SubscribedAdditional Paid-in Capital Subscribed

Accumulated DeficitTotal Stockholders'

DeficitBalance, December 31, 2018

60,000,000 $

6,000

20,000,000 $

2,000

-$

-$

-

817,748,470

553,000,000 $

81,775 $

20,000,778 $

-$

12,809 $

260,147 $

(25,262,477) $

(4,898,968)

Common stock issued for settlement agreement

Stock issued in exchange for payment of a note payables issued to investors Beneficial conversion feature relating to issuances of notes payable to investors Stock-based compensation expense

- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -

- - - - -

235,023,000 13,248,889 - - -

(235,023,000)

23,502 1,325 - - -

(23,502)

- - - - -- - - - -- - - - -

-

-

- - - -

4,637

- 5,962

60,000

- 60,000

22,858 -

- 22,858

Net loss

(790,066)

(790,066)

Balance, December 31, 2019

60,000,000 - -

Proceeds received from private placement Common stock issued for settlement agreementStock issued in exchange for payment of note payables to investors

Series C Preferred stock issued in connection with the securities exchange agreementsDeemed dividend relating to the beneficial conversion feature from the issuance of Series C Preferred stock in connection with the securities exchange agreements

Stock-based compensation expense

Stock issued in 2020 for services rendered in 2019

Series B Preferred stock converted into shares of common stock

Beneficial conversion feature relating to issuances of notes payable to investors Stock issued for exchange of shares of subsidiary

Series C Preferred stock subscription agreements

Deemed dividend relating to the beneficial conversion feature from the Series C Preferred stock subscription agreements

$

6,000 - -20,000,000 - -

$

2,000 - -

- - - - - - - -

- -- - - - - - - -

- -

- --

- - -

395,180,000 50,000,000 (20,000,000)

39,518 5,000 (2,000)

- - - -

- - - -- - -

$

- - -

$

- - -

- 941,078 -

- 94 -

- (470,445)

- - - - - - -

- - - - - - -

- - - - - (881,662)

1,066,020,359 25,000,000

317,977,000 $ -

317,973,000 (317,973,000)

106,602 2,500 31,797

$

20,064,771 $ 2,550 (31,797)

- -

$

12,809 -$

260,147 -$

(26,052,543) $ -

-

-

-

-

(5,600,214)

5,050

-1,064,941,894 - -- - - - - - - - - -

106,495 - - 12,000 - 20,000 - 400 - -

80,928

- -- -- -- 187,423

940,890

- 470,539

-

-

-

-

(470,445)

120,000,000 - 200,000,000

4,000,000 - -

2,084,388

881,662

(18,000)

19,200

30,000

(5,000)

- 176 -

- - - -- - - -- - -

(881,662)

(19,600) 881,486 -

- - - -- - -- - - -

- 2,135,906 - - 30,000 - 881,662 -

Net loss

(3,480,691)

(3,480,691)

Balance, December 31, 2020

Balance, December 31, 2020

60,000,000

60,000,000

$

$

6,000

6,000

445,180,000

870,360,000

$

$

44,518

87,036

1,882,156

941,078

$

$

188

94

$

$

--

2,500,000

2,500,000

250

250

2,797,935,253

4,504,850,147

(317,969,000)

4,000

$ 279,794

$ 450,486

$

$

22,697,485

25,327,649

$

$

250

176

602

$

$

12,809

12,809

$

$

1,122,033

861,886

$ (29,533,234) $ (5,370,325) $ (33,013,925) $ (5,145,486)

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

F-4

ENZOLYTICS, INC.

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Note 1. Organization and Business

Enzolytics, Inc. ("Enzolytics" or the "Company") is a Delaware corporation originally formed in the United Kingdom on July 28, 2004. On November 25, 2004, the Company changed its name to Falcon Media Services, Ltd. On November 12, 2008, the Company changed its name to Extreme Mobile Coatings Corp., Ltd. On March 2, 2009 and re-domiciled in Delaware and at the same time the Company changed its name to Extreme Mobile Coatings Worldwide Corp. On May 19, 2010, the Company changed its name to Structural Enhancement Technologies Corp. ("Structural"). On November 16, 2012, the Company changed its name to Eco-Petroleum Solutions, Inc. ("Eco-Petroleum"). On September 11, 2017, the Company changed its name to Immunotech Laboratories, Inc. On March 22, 2018, the Company changed its name to Enzolytics, Inc. ("Enzolytics"). On May 21, 2020, the Company re-domiciled in Wyoming but on November 4, 2020 the Company re-domiciled to Delaware.

Enzolytics is a biotechnology company, whose products consist of multiple distinct drug development proprietary technologies: Immunotherapy, immune modulators, fully human monoclonal antibodies and an artificial intelligence (AI) platform for heath care developments. The Company has clinically tested anti-HIV therapeutics. Additionally, the Company has created a proprietary cell line that produces fully human monoclonal antibodies that target and neutralizes the HIV virus.

Merger Agreement

On November 16, 2020, the Company (having been renamed, immediately prior to this Holding Company Reorganization, from "Enzolytics, Inc." to "ENZC SUB, Inc.") completed a corporate reorganization (the "Holding Company Reorganization") pursuant to which ENZC SUB, Inc., (the "Predecessor") became a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of a newly formed Delaware corporation, Enzolytics, Inc. (the "Holding Company"), which became the successor issuer. In other words, the Holding Company is now the public entity. The Holding Company Reorganization was effected by a merger conducted pursuant to Section 251(g) of the Delaware General Corporation Law (the "DGCL"), which provides for the formation of aholding company without a vote of the stockholders of the constituent corporations.

In accordance with Section 251(g) of the DGCL, Enzolytics Merger Corp. ("Merger Sub"), another newly formed Delaware corporation and, prior to the Holding Company Reorganization, was an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of the Predecessor, merged with and into the Predecessor, with the Predecessor surviving the merger as a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of the Holding Company (the "Merger"). The Merger was completed pursuant to the terms of an Agreement and Plan of Merger among the Predecessor, the Holding Company and Merger Sub, dated November 16, 2020 (the "Merger Agreement").

On November 30, 2020, the Company consummated the Merger Agreement which involved the formation of two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, Biogenysis, Inc., ("Biogenysis) and Virogentics, Inc., ("Virogentics"). Biogenysis was formed to acquire the intellectual property rights of an license owned by certain officers of BioClonetics Immunotherapeutics, Inc., ("BioClonetics") and Virogentics which was formed to acquire the intellectual property rights of an licensed owned by a controlling stockholder of Enzolytics. Both of the newly formed subsidiaries are Texas Corporations.

In connection with the Holding Company Reorganization, all outstanding shares of common stock and preferred stock of the Predecessor were automatically converted into identical shares of common stock or preferred stock, as applicable, of the Holding Company on a one-for-one basis, and the Predecessor's existing stockholders and other holders of equity instruments, became stockholders and holders of equity