Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
EOG Resources, Inc.
News
Summary
EOG
US26875P1012
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
(EOG)
Delayed Nyse -
04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
143.45
USD
-2.61%
09:08a
Eog resources says seeing inflation increases this year of about…
RE
07:40a
Piper Sandler Hikes Price Target on EOG Resources to $179 From $165, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
11/14
Insider Sell: Eog Resources
MT
EOG RESOURCES SAYS AVERAGE FROM 2022 TO 2023 GOING TO SEE ABOUT…
11/17/2022 | 09:09am EST
EOG RESOURCES SAYS AVERAGE FROM 2022 TO 2023 GOING TO SEE ABOUT 10% INFLATION INCREASE
© Reuters 2022
All news about EOG RESOURCES, INC.
09:08a
Eog resources says seeing inflation increases this year of about…
RE
07:40a
Piper Sandler Hikes Price Target on EOG Resources to $179 From $165, Reiterates Overwei..
MT
11/14
Insider Sell: Eog Resources
MT
11/14
Factbox-Bumper profits fuel surge in dividends, buybacks at oil firms
RE
11/11
RBC Lifts Price Target on EOG Resources to $158 From $155, Maintains Sector Perform Rat..
MT
11/09
EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference
PR
11/09
Insider Sell: Eog Resources
MT
11/04
Credit Suisse Raises EOG Resources' Price Target to $160 From $150 After Q3 Beat, Keeps..
MT
11/04
EOG eyes 10% well cost increase in 2023, maintains low single-digit oil growth
RE
11/04
Transcript : EOG Resources, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 04, 2022
CI
Analyst Recommendations on EOG RESOURCES, INC.
07:40a
Piper Sandler Hikes Price Target on EOG Resources to $179 From $165, Reiterates Overwei..
MT
11/11
RBC Lifts Price Target on EOG Resources to $158 From $155, Maintains Sector Perform Rat..
MT
11/04
Credit Suisse Raises EOG Resources' Price Target to $160 From $150 After Q3 Beat, Keeps..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
26 977 M
-
-
Net income 2022
7 640 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
886 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
11,2x
Yield 2022
5,40%
Capitalization
84 261 M
84 261 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
3,09x
EV / Sales 2023
2,89x
Nbr of Employees
2 800
Free-Float
99,4%
Chart EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Technical analysis trends EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
28
Last Close Price
143,45 $
Average target price
153,63 $
Spread / Average Target
7,10%
Managers and Directors
Ezra Y. Yacob
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lloyd W. Helms
President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy K. Driggers
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sandeep Bhakhri
Chief Information & Technology Officer, SVP
Charles R. Crisp
Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
61.49%
84 261
CHEVRON CORPORATION
60.25%
357 704
CONOCOPHILLIPS
79.05%
161 042
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
51.36%
67 270
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
156.74%
65 160
CNOOC LIMITED
30.01%
63 468
