Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. EOG Resources, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOG   US26875P1012

EOG RESOURCES, INC.

(EOG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
143.45 USD   -2.61%
09:08aEog resources says seeing inflation increases this year of about…
RE
07:40aPiper Sandler Hikes Price Target on EOG Resources to $179 From $165, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
11/14Insider Sell: Eog Resources
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEING INFLATION INCREASES THIS YEAR OF ABOUT…

11/17/2022 | 09:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEING INFLATION INCREASES THIS YEAR OF ABOUT 7%


© Reuters 2022
All news about EOG RESOURCES, INC.
09:08aEog resources says seeing inflation increases this year of about…
RE
07:40aPiper Sandler Hikes Price Target on EOG Resources to $179 From $165, Reiterates Overwei..
MT
11/14Insider Sell: Eog Resources
MT
11/14Factbox-Bumper profits fuel surge in dividends, buybacks at oil firms
RE
11/11RBC Lifts Price Target on EOG Resources to $158 From $155, Maintains Sector Perform Rat..
MT
11/09EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference
PR
11/09Insider Sell: Eog Resources
MT
11/04Credit Suisse Raises EOG Resources' Price Target to $160 From $150 After Q3 Beat, Keeps..
MT
11/04EOG eyes 10% well cost increase in 2023, maintains low single-digit oil growth
RE
11/04Transcript : EOG Resources, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 04, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EOG RESOURCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 977 M - -
Net income 2022 7 640 M - -
Net cash 2022 886 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 5,40%
Capitalization 84 261 M 84 261 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
EOG Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 143,45 $
Average target price 153,63 $
Spread / Average Target 7,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ezra Y. Yacob Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lloyd W. Helms President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy K. Driggers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sandeep Bhakhri Chief Information & Technology Officer, SVP
Charles R. Crisp Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EOG RESOURCES, INC.61.49%84 261
CHEVRON CORPORATION60.25%357 704
CONOCOPHILLIPS79.05%161 042
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.36%67 270
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION156.74%65 160
CNOOC LIMITED30.01%63 468