  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. EOG Resources, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOG   US26875P1012

EOG RESOURCES, INC.

(EOG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
138.38 USD   +2.06%
05:06pEog Resources : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 8-K
PU
04:42pEOG RESOURCES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS EOG RESOURCES, INC. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:39pEog Resources : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
EOG Resources : 2022 Supplemental Presentation (Updated Nov 3, 2022)

11/03/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
Supplemental Presentation

2022

David Streit, Vice President IR

Neel Panchal, Director IR

(713) 571-4902, dstreit@eogresources.com

(713) 571-4884, npanchal@eogresources.com

Supplemental Presentation Updates

As of November 3, 2022

  • Slides 4, 26: Updated for Utica Combo Play
  • Slide 7: Updated to Reflect November 3, 2022 Guidance
  • Slides 17-21: Slides Reporting 2021 ESG Metrics
  • Slide 31: Utica Combo Play

Supplement - November 2022

2

EOG Culture Drives Sustainable Competitive Advantage

Culture

Exploration

Operations

Information

Technology

Sustainability

  • Internal Prospect Generation
  • Early Mover Advantage
  • Best Rock / Best Plays
  • Low-CostAcreage
  • Most Prolific U.S. Horizontal Wells
  • High Impact International Projects

Supplement - November 2022

3

Exploration

Return-Focused Organic Growth Driven by Exploration

Capturing First Mover Advantage of High-Quality Rock at Low Cost

MBoed

Wolfcamp M &

1,000

3rd Bone Spring

Utica

900

PRB Niobrara

Dorado

PRB Mowry

800

Woodford

700

1st & 2nd Bone Spring

"Double-Premium"

600

Austin Chalk

PRB Turner

Eagle Ford Oil

500

Wolfcamp

400

Leonard

Marcellus

"Premium" Born

300

Bakken

200

Barnett

100

Transition to Oil

0

Supplement - November 2022

4

EOG Culture Drives Sustainable Competitive Advantage

Culture

Exploration

Operations

Information

Technology

Sustainability

  • Low-CostOperator
  • Sustainable Cost Reductions
  • Industry Leading Drilling & Completion Technology
  • Proven Track Record of Execution
  • High Realized Product Prices
  • Self-SourcingMaterials & Services

Supplement - November 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EOG Resources Inc. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 21:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 112 M - -
Net income 2022 7 214 M - -
Net Debt 2022 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,39%
Capitalization 79 462 M 79 462 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
EV / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
EOG Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 135,59 $
Average target price 148,48 $
Spread / Average Target 9,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ezra Y. Yacob Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lloyd W. Helms President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy K. Driggers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sandeep Bhakhri Chief Information & Technology Officer, SVP
Charles R. Crisp Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EOG RESOURCES, INC.52.64%79 462
CHEVRON CORPORATION52.11%349 402
CONOCOPHILLIPS75.27%161 051
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED53.58%67 494
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION154.57%66 049
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY39.06%60 093