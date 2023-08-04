O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da EOG Resources Inc, código ISIN BRE1OGBDR007, informa que foi aprovado em 03/08/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,825000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8797 - 03/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 1,361551724 por BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 07/11/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 13/10/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 16/10/2023 até 17/10/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of EOG
Resources Inc (Company), ISIN BRE1OGBDR007, hereby informs that on 03/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,825000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,8797 - 03/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,361551724 per BDR.
The payment will be completed on 07/11/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 13/10/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 16/10/2023 to 17/10/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
EOG Resources Inc. published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 15:04:07 UTC.
EOG Resources, Inc. specializes in natural gas and crude oil exploration and production. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of crude oil and condensed products (77.7%): 461,300 barrels sold per day in 2022;
- sale of natural gas (12.7%): 42.3 million m3 sold per day;
- sale of liquefied natural gas (8.9%): 197,700 barrels sold per day,
- other (0.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (98.8%) and Trinidad (1.2%).