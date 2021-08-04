EOG Resources : Consolidated Financial Statements (Form 8-K)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
2Q 2021
1Q 2021
2Q 2020
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Operating Revenues and Other
Crude Oil and Condensate
2,699
2,251
615
4,950
2,680
Natural Gas Liquids
367
314
93
681
254
Natural Gas
404
625
141
1,029
351
Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts
(427)
(367)
(127)
(794)
1,079
Gathering, Processing and Marketing
1,022
848
362
1,870
1,401
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net
51
(6)
14
45
30
Other, Net
23
29
5
52
26
Total
4,139
3,694
1,103
7,833
5,821
Operating Expenses
Lease and Well
270
270
245
540
575
Transportation Costs
214
202
152
416
360
Gathering and Processing Costs
128
139
97
267
225
Exploration Costs
35
33
27
68
67
Dry Hole Costs
13
11
-
24
-
Impairments
44
44
305
88
1,878
Marketing Costs
991
838
444
1,829
1,554
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
914
900
707
1,814
1,707
General and Administrative
120
110
132
230
246
Taxes Other Than Income
239
215
81
454
238
Total
2,968
2,762
2,190
5,730
6,850
Operating Income (Loss)
1,171
932
(1,087)
2,103
(1,029)
Other Income (Expense), Net
(2)
(4)
(4)
(6)
14
Income (Loss) Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes
1,169
928
(1,091)
2,097
(1,015)
Interest Expense, Net
45
47
54
92
99
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
1,124
881
(1,145)
2,005
(1,114)
Income Tax Provision (Benefit)
217
204
(235)
421
(214)
Net Income (Loss)
907
677
(910)
1,584
(900)
Dividends Declared per Common Share
1.4125
0.4125
0.3750
1.8250
0.7500
Net Income (Loss) Per Share
Basic
1.56
1.17
(1.57)
2.73
(1.55)
Diluted
1.55
1.16
(1.57)
2.72
(1.55)
Average Number of Common Shares
Basic
580
580
579
580
579
Diluted
584
583
579
583
579
12
Wellhead Volumes and Prices
(Unaudited)
2Q 2021
2Q2020
% Change
1Q 2021
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
% Change
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)
United States
446.9
330.9
35
%
428.7
437.8
406.8
8
%
Trinidad
1.7
0.1
1,600
%
2.2
2.0
0.3
567
%
Other International (B)
-
0.1
-100
%
0.1
-
0.1
-100
%
Total
448.6
331.1
35
%
431.0
439.8
407.2
8
%
Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (C)
United States
66.16
20.40
224
%
58.07
62.22
36.17
72
%
Trinidad
56.26
0.60
9,290
%
49.77
52.57
27.75
89
%
Other International (B)
55.56
48.78
14
%
38.61
42.36
53.41
-21
%
Composite
66.12
20.40
224
%
58.02
62.18
36.16
72
%
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)
United States
138.5
101.2
37
%
124.3
131.5
131.2
0
%
Total
138.5
101.2
37
%
124.3
131.5
131.2
0
%
Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (C)
United States
29.15
10.20
186
%
28.03
28.62
10.65
169
%
Composite
29.15
10.20
186
%
28.03
28.62
10.65
169
%
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)
United States
1,199
939
28
%
1,100
1,150
1,039
11
%
Trinidad
233
174
34
%
217
225
188
20
%
Other International (B)
13
34
-62
%
25
19
35
-46
%
Total
1,445
1,147
26
%
1,342
1,394
1,262
10
%
Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)
United States
2.99
1.11
170
%
5.52
4.19
1.32
217
%
Trinidad
3.37
2.13
58
%
3.38
3.37
2.15
57
%
Other International (B)
5.69
4.36
31
%
5.66
5.67
4.34
31
%
Composite
3.07
1.36
126
%
5.17
4.08
1.53
167
%
Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)
United States
785.2
588.5
33
%
736.4
761.0
711.1
7
%
Trinidad
40.6
29.2
39
%
38.5
39.5
31.6
25
%
Other International (B)
2.2
5.7
-61
%
4.0
3.1
6.1
-49
%
Total
828.0
623.4
33
%
778.9
803.6
748.8
7
%
Total MMBoe (D)
75.3
56.7
33
%
70.1
145.4
136.3
7
%
(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.
(B) Other International includes EOG's China and Canada operations. The China operations were sold in the second quarter of 2021.
(C) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021).
(D) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.
13
Balance Sheets
In millions of USD, except share data (Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
3,880
3,329
Accounts Receivable, Net
2,015
1,522
Inventories
516
629
Assets from Price Risk Management Activities
-
65
Income Taxes Receivable
11
23
Other
513
294
Total
6,935
5,862
Property, Plant and Equipment
Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)
66,299
64,793
Other Property, Plant and Equipment
4,635
4,479
Total Property, Plant and Equipment
70,934
69,272
Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
(42,275)
(40,673)
Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
28,659
28,599
Deferred Income Taxes
3
2
Other Assets
1,288
1,342
Total Assets
36,885
35,805
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable
2,012
1,681
Accrued Taxes Payable
286
206
Dividends Payable
820
217
Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities
396
-
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
39
781
Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities
253
295
Other
196
280
Total
4,002
3,460
Long-Term Debt
5,086
5,035
Other Liabilities
2,186
2,149
Deferred Income Taxes
4,730
4,859
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and 584,102,233 Shares Issued at June 30, 2021 and 583,694,850 Shares Issued at December 31, 2020
206
206
Additional Paid in Capital
6,017
5,945
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(15)
(12)
Retained Earnings
14,689
14,170
Common Stock Held in Treasury, 243,058 Shares at June 30, 2021 and 124,265 Shares at December 31, 2020
(16)
(7)
Total Stockholders' Equity
20,881
20,302
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
36,885
35,805
14
Cash Flows Statements
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
1Q 2021
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Net Income (Loss)
907
(910)
677
1,584
(900)
Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
914
707
900
1,814
1,707
Impairments
44
305
44
88
1,878
Stock-Based Compensation Expenses
31
40
35
66
80
Deferred Income Taxes
(97)
(253)
(36)
(133)
(208)
(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
(51)
(14)
6
(45)
(30)
Other, Net
6
9
7
13
-
Dry Hole Costs
13
-
11
24
-
Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts
Total (Gains) Losses
427
127
367
794
(1,079)
Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts
(193)
640
(30)
(223)
724
Other, Net
-
-
1
1
-
Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities
Accounts Receivable
(186)
469
(308)
(494)
1,191
Inventories
37
(18)
64
101
85
Accounts Payable
11
(1,619)
172
183
(1,185)
Accrued Taxes Payable
(163)
(6)
243
80
(61)
Other Assets
(119)
195
(103)
(222)
253
Other Liabilities
32
2
(89)
(57)
(64)
Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities
(54)
414
(91)
(145)
282
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
1,559
88
1,870
3,429
2,673
Investing Cash Flows
Additions to Oil and Gas Properties
(968)
(424)
(875)
(1,843)
(1,990)
Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment
(55)
(24)
(42)
(97)
(147)
Proceeds from Sales of Assets
141
17
5
146
43
Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities
54
(414)
91
145
(282)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(828)
(845)
(821)
(1,649)
(2,376)
Financing Cash Flows
Long-Term Debt Borrowings
-
1,484
-
-
1,484
Long-Term Debt Repayments
-
(1,000)
(750)
(750)
(1,000)
Dividends Paid
(239)
(217)
(219)
(458)
(384)
Treasury Stock Purchased
(2)
-
(10)
(12)
(5)
Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock Purchase Plan
9
8
-
9
8
Debt Issuance Costs
-
(3)
-
-
(3)
Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities
(9)
(5)
(9)
(18)
(8)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
(241)
267
(988)
(1,229)
92
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
2
-
(2)
-
-
Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
492
(490)
59
551
389
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
3,388
2,907
3,329
3,329
2,028
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
3,880
2,417
3,388
3,880
2,417
15
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP.These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Discretionary Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and related statistics.
A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the 'Reconciliations & Guidance' section of the 'Investors' page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.
As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.
EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial and operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial and operating performance with the financial and operating performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial and operating performance across periods.
The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time - for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.
16
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
The following tables adjust the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets) - see 'Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent' below for additional related discussion) and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
2Q 2021
Before
Tax
Income Tax Impact
After
Tax
Diluted Earnings per Share
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
1,124
(217)
907
1.55
Adjustments:
Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts
427
(93)
334
0.58
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts
(193)
42
(151)
(0.26)
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
(51)
17
(34)
(0.06)
Add: Certain Impairments
1
-
1
-
Less: Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada Operations
-
(45)
(45)
(0.08)
Adjustments to Net Income
184
(79)
105
0.18
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
1,308
(296)
1,012
1.73
Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)
Basic
580
Diluted
584
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
Basic
580
Diluted
584
17
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
2Q 2020
Before
Tax
Income Tax Impact
After
Tax
Diluted Earnings per Share
Reported Net Loss (GAAP)
(1,145)
235
(910)
(1.57)
Adjustments:
Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts
127
(29)
98
0.17
Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts
640
(141)
499
0.86
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
(14)
4
(10)
(0.02)
Add: Certain Impairments
239
(47)
192
0.33
Adjustments to Net Loss
992
(213)
779
1.34
Adjusted Net Loss (Non-GAAP)
(153)
22
(131)
(0.23)
Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)
Basic
579
Diluted
579
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
Basic
579
Diluted
579
18
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
1Q 2021
Before
Tax
Income Tax Impact
After
Tax
Diluted Earnings per Share
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
881
(204)
677
1.16
Adjustments:
Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts
367
(81)
286
0.49
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts
(30)
7
(23)
(0.04)
Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
6
(1)
5
0.01
Add: Certain Impairments
1
-
1
-
Adjustments to Net Income
344
(75)
269
0.46
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
1,225
(279)
946
1.62
Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)
Basic
580
Diluted
583
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
Basic
580
Diluted
583
19
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
YTD 2021
Before
Tax
Income Tax Impact
After
Tax
Diluted Earnings per Share
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
2,005
(421)
1,584
2.72
Adjustments:
Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts
794
(174)
620
1.07
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts
(223)
49
(174)
(0.30)
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
(45)
16
(29)
(0.05)
Add: Certain Impairments
2
-
2
-
Less: Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada Operations
-
(45)
(45)
(0.08)
Adjustments to Net Income
528
(154)
374
0.64
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
2,533
(575)
1,958
3.36
Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)
Basic
580
Diluted
583
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
Basic
580
Diluted
583
20
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
YTD 2020
Before
Tax
Income Tax Impact
After
Tax
Diluted Earnings per Share
Reported Net Loss (GAAP)
(1,114)
214
(900)
(1.55)
Adjustments:
Gains on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts
(1,079)
236
(843)
(1.47)
Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts
724
(159)
565
0.98
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
(30)
7
(23)
(0.04)
Add: Certain Impairments
1,755
(367)
1,388
2.40
Adjustments to Net Loss
1,370
(283)
1,087
1.87
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
256
(69)
187
0.32
Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)
Basic
579
Diluted
579
Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)
Basic
579
Diluted
580
21
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
1Q 2021 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)
1.62
Realized Price
2Q 2021 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe
46.07
Less: 1Q 2021 Composite Average Welhead Revenue per Boe
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Cost) Imputed (based on 23%)
(22)
Change in Net Income
75
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
0.13
Other Items
0.01
2Q 2021 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)
1.73
2Q 2021 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted
584
22
Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses), Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total cash capital expenditures (before acquisitions) incurred (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.
Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) (a)
(2,706)
(4,682)
(8,292)
(7,102)
(7,540)
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
43
(791)
173
315
(1,794)
(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP):
Total Expenditures (GAAP)
6,554
5,216
8,632
7,361
7,754
Less:
Asset Retirement Costs
20
(53)
(196)
(134)
(127)
Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment
(17)
-
-
-
(66)
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties
(3,102)
-
(5)
(5)
(20)
Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties
(749)
(481)
(139)
(120)
(1)
Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)
2,706
4,682
8,292
7,102
7,540
26
Total Expenditures
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
FY 2020
FY 2019
FY 2018
FY 2017
Exploration and Development Drilling
711
381
2,664
4,951
4,935
3,132
Facilities
105
31
347
629
625
575
Leasehold Acquisitions
46
30
265
276
488
427
Property Acquisitions
86
3
135
380
124
73
Capitalized Interest
7
8
31
38
24
27
Subtotal
955
453
3,442
6,274
6,196
4,234
Exploration Costs
35
27
146
140
149
145
Dry Hole Costs
13
-
13
28
5
5
Exploration and Development Expenditures
1,003
480
3,601
6,442
6,350
4,384
Asset Retirement Costs
31
5
117
186
70
56
Total Exploration and Development Expenditures
1,034
485
3,718
6,628
6,420
4,440
Other Property, Plant and Equipment
55
49
395
272
286
173
Total Expenditures
1,089
534
4,113
6,900
6,706
4,613
27
EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
The following table adjusts the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net, Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision (Benefit)), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments (EBITDAX) (Non-GAAP) and further adjusts such amount to reflect actual Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts by eliminating the unrealized Mark-to-Market (MTM) (Gains) Losses from these transactions and to eliminate the (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions (Net). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to add back Interest Expense (Net), Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision (Benefit)), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments and further adjust such amount to match realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)
907
(910)
1,584
(900)
Adjustments:
Interest Expense, Net
45
54
92
99
Income Tax Provision (Benefit)
217
(235)
421
(214)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
914
707
1,814
1,707
Exploration Costs
35
27
68
67
Dry Hole Costs
13
-
24
-
Impairments
44
305
88
1,878
EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)
2,175
(52)
4,091
2,637
(Gains) Losses on MTM Commodity Derivative Contracts
427
127
794
(1,079)
Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts
(193)
640
(223)
724
Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
(51)
(14)
(45)
(30)
Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)
2,358
701
4,617
2,252
Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase
236
%
105
%
Definitions
EBITDAX - Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net; Income Tax Provision (Benefit); Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization; Exploration Costs; Dry Hole Costs; and Impairments
28
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio
In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]
27.8
%
33.5
%
34.0
%
33.7
%
31.5
%
34
Reserve Replacement Cost Data
In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)
The following table reconciles Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) to Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP), as used in the calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs per Boe. There are numerous ways that industry participants present Reserve Replacement Costs, including 'Drilling Only' and 'All-In', which reflect total exploration and development expenditures divided by total net proved reserve additions from extensions and discoveries only, or from all sources. Combined with Reserve Replacement, these statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) provide management and investors with an indication of the results of the current year capital investment program. Reserve Replacement Cost statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) are widely recognized and reported by industry participants and are used by EOG management and other third parties for comparative purposes within the industry. Please note that the actual cost of adding reserves will vary from the reported statistics due to timing differences in reserve bookings and capital expenditures. Accordingly, some analysts use three or five year averages of reported statistics, while others prefer to estimate future costs. EOG has not included future capital costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves in exploration and development expenditures.
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP)
3,718
6,628
6,420
4,440
6,445
4,928
7,905
Less: Asset Retirement Costs
(117)
(186)
(70)
(56)
20
(53)
(196)
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties
(197)
(98)
(291)
(256)
(3,102)
-
-
Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties
(135)
(380)
(124)
(73)
(749)
(481)
(139)
Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) - (a)
3,269
5,964
5,935
4,055
2,614
4,394
7,570
Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP)
3,718
6,628
6,420
4,440
6,445
4,928
7,905
Less: Asset Retirement Costs
(117)
(186)
(70)
(56)
20
(53)
(196)
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties
(197)
(98)
(291)
(256)
(3,102)
-
-
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties
(15)
(52)
(71)
(26)
(732)
-
-
Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b)
3,389
6,292
5,988
4,102
2,631
4,875
7,709
Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)
Revisions Due to Price - (c)
(278)
(60)
35
154
(101)
(574)
52
Revisions Other Than Price
(89)
-
(40)
48
253
107
49
Purchases in Place
10
17
12
2
42
56
14
Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d)
564
750
670
421
209
246
519
Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e)
207
707
677
625
403
(165)
634
Sales in Place
(31)
(5)
(11)
(21)
(168)
(4)
(36)
Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources
176
702
666
604
235
(169)
598
Production
285
301
265
224
206
210
220
35
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)
Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d)
5.79
7.95
8.86
9.64
12.51
17.87
14.58
All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e)
16.32
8.90
8.85
6.56
6.52
(29.63)
12.16
All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - (b / ( e - c))
6.98
8.21
9.33
8.71
5.22
11.91
13.25
Definitions
$/Boe
U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent
MMBoe
Million barrels of oil equivalent
36
Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
EOG accounts for financial commodity derivative contracts using the mark-to-market accounting method.
Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's financial commodity derivative contracts as of July 30, 2021.
Crude Oil Financial Price Swap Contracts
Contracts Sold
Period
Settlement Index
Volume
(MBbld)
Weighted Average Price
($/Bbl)
January 2021 (closed)
NYMEX WTI
151
$
50.06
February - March 2021 (closed)
NYMEX WTI
201
51.29
April - June 2021 (closed)
NYMEX WTI
150
51.68
July 2021 (closed)
NYMEX WTI
150
52.71
August - September 2021
NYMEX WTI
150
52.71
January - March 2022
NYMEX WTI
140
65.58
April - June 2022
NYMEX WTI
140
65.62
July - September 2022
NYMEX WTI
100
64.98
October - December 2022
NYMEX WTI
40
63.71
Crude Oil Basis Swap Contracts
Contracts Sold
Period
Settlement Index
Volume
(MBbld)
Weighted Average Price Differential
($/Bbl)
February 2021 (closed)
NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)
30
$
0.11
March - August 2021 (closed)
NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)
125
0.17
September - December 2021
NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)
125
0.17
January - December 2022
NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)
125
0.15
(1) This settlement index is used to fix the differential in pricing between the NYMEX calendar month average and the physical crude oil delivery month.
NGL Financial Price Swap Contracts
Contracts Sold
Period
Settlement Index
Volume
(MBbld)
Weighted Average Price
($/Bbl)
January - July 2021 (closed)
Mont Belvieu Propane (non-Tet)
15
$
29.44
August - December 2021
Mont Belvieu Propane (non-Tet)
15
29.44
37
Natural Gas Financial Price Swap Contracts
Contracts Sold
Contracts Purchased
Period
Settlement Index
Volume
(MMBtud in thousands)
Weighted Average Price ($/MMBtu)
Volume (MMBtud in thousands)
Weighted Average Price ($/MMBtu)
January - March 2021 (closed)
NYMEX Henry Hub
500
$
2.99
500
$
2.43
April - August 2021 (closed)
NYMEX Henry Hub
500
2.99
570
2.81
September 2021
NYMEX Henry Hub
500
2.99
570
2.81
October - December 2021
NYMEX Henry Hub
500
2.99
500
2.83
January - December 2022 (closed) (1)
NYMEX Henry Hub
20
2.75
-
-
January - December 2022
NYMEX Henry Hub
100
2.93
-
-
January - December 2023
NYMEX Henry Hub
100
2.93
-
-
January - December 2024
NYMEX Henry Hub
100
2.93
-
-
January - December 2025
NYMEX Henry Hub
100
2.93
-
-
April - August 2021 (closed)
JKM
70
6.65
-
-
September 2021
JKM
70
6.65
-
-
(1) In January 2021, EOG executed the early termination provision granting EOG the right to terminate all of its 2022 natural gas price swap contracts which were open at that time. EOG received net cash of $0.6 million for the settlement of these contracts.
Glossary:
$/Bbl
Dollars per barrel
$/MMBtu
Dollars per million British Thermal Units
Bbl
Barrel
EOG
EOG Resources, Inc.
JKM
Japan Korea Marker
MBbld
Thousand barrels per day
MMBtu
Million British Thermal Units
MMBtud
Million British Thermal Units per day
NGL
Natural Gas Liquids
NYMEX
New York Mercantile Exchange
WTI
West Texas Intermediate
38
Direct After-Tax Rate of Return
The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) with respect to EOG's capital expenditure program for a particular play or well is based on the estimated recoverable reserves ('net' to EOG's interest) for all wells in such play or such well (as the case may be), the estimated net present value (NPV) of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which we utilize certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring (as the case may be) such wells or well (as the case may be). As such, EOG's direct ATROR with respect to our capital expenditures for a particular play or well cannot be calculated from our consolidated financial statements.
Direct ATROR
Based on Cash Flow and Time Value of Money
- Estimated future commodity prices and operating costs
- Costs incurred to drill, complete and equip a well, including wellsite facilities and flowback
Excludes Indirect Capital
- Gathering and Processing and other Midstream
- Land, Seismic, Geological and Geophysical
- Offsite Production Facilities
Payback ~12 Months on 100% Direct ATROR Wells
First Five Years ~1/2 Estimated Ultimate Recovery Produced but ~3/4 of NPV Captured
Return on Equity / Return on Capital Employed
Based on GAAP Accrual Accounting
Includes All Indirect Capital and Growth Capital for Infrastructure
- Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian and Powder River Basin Facilities
- Gathering and Processing
Includes Legacy Gas Capital and Capital from Mature Wells
39
ROCE & ROE
In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile Interest Expense, Net (GAAP), Net Income (Loss) (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE and ROE calculations. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
Trailing 12 Months
2Q 2021
2Q 2021
1Q 2021
4Q 2020
3Q 2020
2Q 2020
Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)
198
45
47
53
53
Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%)
(41)
(9)
(10)
(11)
(11)
After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)
157
36
37
42
42
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)
1,879
907
677
337
(42)
Adjustments to Net Income (Loss), Net of Tax (See Below Detail) (1)
742
105
269
74
294
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c)
2,621
1,012
946
411
252
Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)
20,881
20,881
20,762
20,302
20,148
20,388
Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e)
20,635
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)
5,125
5,125
5,133
5,816
5,721
5,724
Less: Cash
(3,880)
(3,880)
(3,388)
(3,329)
(3,066)
(2,417)
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)
1,245
1,245
1,745
2,487
2,655
3,307
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)
26,006
26,006
25,895
26,118
25,869
26,112
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)
22,126
22,126
22,507
22,789
22,803
23,695
Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h)
22,911
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)
GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)
8.9
%
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - [(a) + (c)] / (h)
12.1
%
Return on Equity (ROE)
GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e)
9.1
%
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - (c) / (e)
12.7
%
* Average for the beginning and ending trailing 12 month period.
40
(1) Detail of adjustments to Net Income (Loss) (GAAP):
The following tables reconcile Interest Expense, Net (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)
274
282
237
201
235
Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)
(96)
(99)
(83)
(70)
(82)
After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)
178
183
154
131
153
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)
2,583
(1,097)
(4,525)
2,915
2,197
Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)
16,283
13,982
12,943
17,713
15,418
Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)
15,133
13,463
15,328
16,566
14,352
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)
6,387
6,986
6,655
5,906
5,909
Less: Cash
(834)
(1,600)
(719)
(2,087)
(1,318)
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)
5,553
5,386
5,936
3,819
4,591
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)
22,670
20,968
19,598
23,619
21,327
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)
21,836
19,368
18,879
21,532
20,009
Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)
20,602
19,124
20,206
20,771
19,365
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)
GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)
13.4
%
-4.8
%
-21.6
%
14.7
%
12.1
%
Return on Equity (ROE)
GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e)
17.1
%
-8.1
%
-29.5
%
17.6
%
15.3
%
* Average for the current and immediately preceding year
44
ROCE & ROE
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)
214
210
130
101
52
Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)
(75)
(74)
(46)
(35)
(18)
After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)
139
136
84
66
34
Net Income (GAAP) - (b)
570
1,091
161
547
2,437
Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)
13,285
12,641
10,232
9,998
9,015
Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)
12,963
11,437
10,115
9,507
8,003
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)
6,312
5,009
5,223
2,797
1,897
Less: Cash
(876)
(616)
(789)
(686)
(331)
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)
5,436
4,393
4,434
2,111
1,566
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)
19,597
17,650
15,455
12,795
10,912
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)
18,721
17,034
14,666
12,109
10,581
Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)
17,878
15,850
13,388
11,345
9,351
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)
GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h)
4.0
%
7.7
%
1.8
%
5.4
%
26.4
%
Return on Equity (ROE)
GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e)
4.4
%
9.5
%
1.6
%
5.8
%
30.5
%
* Average for the current and immediately preceding year
45
ROCE & ROE
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)
47
43
63
63
59
Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)
(16)
(15)
(22)
(22)
(21)
After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)
31
28
41
41
38
Net Income (GAAP) - (b)
1,090
1,300
1,260
625
430
Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)
6,990
5,600
4,316
2,945
2,223
Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)
6,295
4,958
3,631
2,584
1,948
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)
1,185
733
985
1,078
1,109
Less: Cash
(54)
(218)
(644)
(21)
(4)
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)
1,131
515
341
1,057
1,105
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)
8,175
6,333
5,301
4,023
3,332
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)
8,121
6,115
4,657
4,002
3,328
Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)
7,118
5,386
4,330
3,665
3,068
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)
GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h)
15.7
%
24.7
%
30.0
%
18.2
%
15.3
%
Return on Equity (ROE)
GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e)
17.3
%
26.2
%
34.7
%
24.2
%
22.1
%
* Average for the current and immediately preceding year
46
ROCE & ROE
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)
60
45
61
62
Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)
(21)
(16)
(21)
(22)
After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)
39
29
40
40
Net Income (GAAP) - (b)
87
399
397
569
Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)
1,672
1,643
1,381
1,130
1,280
Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)
1,658
1,512
1,256
1,205
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)
1,145
856
859
990
1,143
Less: Cash
(10)
(3)
(20)
(25)
(6)
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)
1,135
853
839
965
1,137
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)
2,817
2,499
2,240
2,120
2,423
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)
2,807
2,496
2,220
2,095
2,417
Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)
2,652
2,358
2,158
2,256
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)
GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h)
4.8
%
18.2
%
20.2
%
27.0
%
Return on Equity (ROE)
GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e)
5.2
%
26.4
%
31.6
%
47.2
%
* Average for the current and immediately preceding year
47
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who review certain components and/or groups of components of revenues, costs and/or margin per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe). Certain of these components are adjusted for non-recurring and certain other items, as further discussed below.
EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
2Q 2021
1Q 2021
4Q 2020
3Q 2020
2Q 2020
Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)
75.3
70.1
73.7
65.9
56.7
Total Operating Revenues and Other (b)
4,139
3,694
2,965
2,246
1,103
Total Operating Expenses (c)
2,968
2,762
2,477
2,249
2,190
Operating Income (Loss) (d)
1,171
932
488
(3)
(1,087)
Wellhead Revenues
Crude Oil and Condensate
2,699
2,251
1,711
1,395
615
Natural Gas Liquids
367
314
229
185
93
Natural Gas
404
625
302
184
141
Total Wellhead Revenues - (e)
3,470
3,190
2,242
1,764
849
Operating Costs
Lease and Well
270
270
261
227
245
Transportation Costs
214
202
195
180
152
Gathering and Processing Costs
128
139
119
115
97
General and Administrative
120
110
113
125
132
Taxes Other Than Income
239
215
114
126
81
Interest Expense, Net
45
47
53
53
54
Total Operating Cost (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) (f)
1,016
983
855
826
761
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)
914
900
870
823
707
Total Operating Cost (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (g)
1,930
1,883
1,725
1,649
1,468
Exploration Costs
35
33
41
38
27
Dry Hole Costs
13
11
-
13
-
Impairments
44
44
143
79
305
Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)
92
88
184
130
332
Less: Certain Impairments (1)
(1)
(1)
(86)
(27)
(239)
Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)
91
87
98
103
93
Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (h)
2,022
1,971
1,909
1,779
1,800
Total Operating Cost (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)) - (i)
2,021
1,970
1,823
1,752
1,561
Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost
(including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP))
1,448
1,219
333
(15)
(951)
Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost
(including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP))
1,449
1,220
419
12
(712)
48
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued)
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
2Q 2021
1Q 2021
4Q 2020
3Q 2020
2Q 2020
Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)
Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe
- (b) / (a)
54.97
52.70
40.23
34.08
19.45
Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)
39.42
39.40
33.61
34.13
38.62
Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe
- (d) / (a)
15.55
13.30
6.62
(0.05)
(19.17)
Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a)
46.07
45.49
30.39
26.77
14.99
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (f) / (a)
13.48
14.02
11.60
12.56
13.40
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)]
32.59
31.47
18.79
14.21
1.59
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration
Costs) - (g) / (a)
25.61
26.86
23.41
25.05
25.86
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)]
20.46
18.63
6.98
1.72
(10.87)
Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration
Costs) - (h) / (a)
26.85
28.12
25.90
27.00
31.75
Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)]
19.22
17.37
4.49
(0.23)
(16.76)
Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)
Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration
Costs) - (i) / (a)
26.82
28.11
24.72
26.62
27.51
Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total
Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)]
19.25
17.38
5.67
0.15
(12.52)
(1) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).
49
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued)
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
2020
2019
2018
2017
Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)
275.9
298.6
262.5
222.3
Total Operating Revenues and Other (b)
11,032
17,380
17,275
11,208
Total Operating Expenses (c)
11,576
13,681
12,806
10,282
Operating Income (Loss) (d)
(544)
3,699
4,469
926
Wellhead Revenues
Crude Oil and Condensate
5,786
9,613
9,517
6,256
Natural Gas Liquids
668
785
1,128
730
Natural Gas
837
1,184
1,302
922
Total Wellhead Revenues - (e)
7,291
11,582
11,947
7,908
Operating Costs
Lease and Well
1,063
1,367
1,283
1,045
Transportation Costs
735
758
747
740
Gathering and Processing Costs
459
479
437
149
General and Administrative (GAAP)
484
489
427
434
Less: Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (f)
3,424
4,078
3,911
3,187
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (g)
3,424
4,078
3,911
3,169
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)
3,400
3,750
3,435
3,409
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h)
6,824
7,828
7,346
6,596
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i)
6,824
7,828
7,346
6,578
Exploration Costs
146
140
149
145
Dry Hole Costs
13
28
5
5
Impairments
2,100
518
347
479
Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)
2,259
686
501
629
Less: Certain Impairments (2)
(1,868)
(275)
(153)
(261)
Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)
391
411
348
368
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (j)
9,083
8,514
7,847
7,225
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)) - (k)
7,215
8,239
7,694
6,946
Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total
Exploration Costs (GAAP))
(1,792)
3,068
4,100
683
Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total
Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP))
76
3,343
4,253
962
50
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued)
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
2020
2019
2018
2017
Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)
Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a)
39.99
58.20
65.81
50.42
Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)
41.96
45.81
48.79
46.25
Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe - (d) / (a)
(1.97)
12.39
17.02
4.17
Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a)
26.42
38.79
45.51
35.58
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (f) / (a)
12.39
13.66
14.90
14.34
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)]
14.03
25.13
30.61
21.24
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a)
24.71
26.22
27.99
29.67
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)]
1.71
12.57
17.52
5.91
Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a)
32.92
28.51
29.89
32.50
Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (j) / (a)]
(6.50)
10.28
15.62
3.08
Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (g) / (a)
12.39
13.66
14.90
14.25
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)]
14.03
25.13
30.61
21.33
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a)
24.71
26.22
27.99
29.59
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)]
1.71
12.57
17.52
5.99
Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a)
26.13
27.60
29.32
31.24
Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (k) / (a)]
0.29
11.19
16.19
4.34
(1) EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from general and administrative expense is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.
(2) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).
51
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued)
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
2016
2015
2014
Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)
205.0
208.9
217.1
Total Operating Revenues and Other (b)
7,651
8,757
18,035
Total Operating Expenses (c)
8,876
15,443
12,793
Operating Income (Loss) (d)
(1,225)
(6,686)
5,242
Wellhead Revenues
Crude Oil and Condensate
4,317
4,935
9,742
Natural Gas Liquids
437
408
934
Natural Gas
742
1,061
1,916
Total Wellhead Revenues - (e)
5,496
6,404
12,592
Operating Costs
Lease and Well
927
1,182
1,416
Transportation Costs
764
849
972
Gathering and Processing Costs
123
146
146
General and Administrative (GAAP)
395
367
402
Less: Voluntary Retirement Expense
(42)
-
-
Less: Acquisition Costs
(5)
-
-
Less: Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination
-
(19)
-
General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (1)
348
348
402
Taxes Other Than Income
350
422
758
Interest Expense, Net
282
237
201
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (f)
2,841
3,203
3,895
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (g)
2,794
3,184
3,895
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)
3,553
3,314
3,997
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h)
6,394
6,517
7,892
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i)
6,347
6,498
7,892
Exploration Costs
125
149
184
Dry Hole Costs
11
15
48
Impairments
620
6,614
744
Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)
756
6,778
976
Less: Certain Impairments (2)
(321)
(6,308)
(824)
Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)
435
470
152
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (j)
7,150
13,295
8,868
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)) - (k)
6,782
6,968
8,044
Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total
Exploration Costs (GAAP))
(1,654)
(6,891)
3,724
Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total
Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP))
(1,286)
(564)
4,548
52
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued)
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
2016
2015
2014
Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)
Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a)
37.32
41.92
83.07
Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)
43.30
73.93
58.92
Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe - (d) / (a)
(5.98)
(32.01)
24.15
Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a)
26.82
30.66
58.01
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (f) / (a)
13.86
15.33
17.95
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)]
12.96
15.33
40.06
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a)
31.19
31.20
36.38
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)]
(4.37)
(0.54)
21.63
Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a)
34.88
63.64
40.85
Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (j) / (a)]
(8.06)
(32.98)
17.16
Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (g) / (a)
13.64
15.25
17.95
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)]
13.18
15.41
40.06
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a)
30.98
31.11
36.38
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)]
(4.16)
(0.45)
21.63
Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a)
33.10
33.36
37.08
Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (k) / (a)]
(6.28)
(2.70)
20.93
(1) EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from general and administrative expense is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.
(2) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).
EOG Resources Inc. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 21:59:12 UTC.