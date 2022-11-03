EOG Resources : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 8-K





































































































































Table of Contents Third Quarter 2022 Supplemental Financial and Operating Data Page Income Statements 13 Wellhead Volumes and Prices 14 Balance Sheets 15 Cash Flows Statements 16 Non-GAAP Financial Measures 17 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) 18 Adjusted Net Income Per Share 20 Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow 22 Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio 23

12





Income Statements In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited) 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 3Q 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Operating Revenues and Other Crude Oil and Condensate 4,109 4,699 2,929 12,697 7,879 Natural Gas Liquids 693 777 548 2,151 1,229 Natural Gas 1,235 1,000 568 2,951 1,597 Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (18) (1,377) (494) (4,215) (1,288) Gathering, Processing and Marketing 1,561 2,169 1,186 5,199 3,056 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net (21) 97 1 101 46 Other, Net 34 42 27 99 79 Total 7,593 7,407 4,765 18,983 12,598 Operating Expenses Lease and Well 335 324 270 977 810 Transportation Costs 257 244 219 729 635 Gathering and Processing Costs 167 152 145 463 412 Exploration Costs 35 35 44 115 112 Dry Hole Costs 18 20 4 41 28 Impairments 94 91 82 240 170 Marketing Costs 1,621 2,127 1,184 5,031 3,013 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 906 911 927 2,664 2,741 General and Administrative 162 128 142 414 372 Taxes Other Than Income 334 472 277 1,196 731 Total 3,929 4,504 3,294 11,870 9,024 Operating Income 3,664 2,903 1,471 7,113 3,574 Other Income, Net 40 27 6 66 - Income Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes 3,704 2,930 1,477 7,179 3,574 Interest Expense, Net 41 48 48 137 140 Income Before Income Taxes 3,663 2,882 1,429 7,042 3,434 Income Tax Provision 809 644 334 1,560 755 Net Income 2,854 2,238 1,095 5,482 2,679 Dividends Declared per Common Share 2.2500 2.5500 0.4125 6.5500 2.2375 Net Income Per Share Basic 4.90 3.84 1.88 9.40 4.62 Diluted 4.86 3.81 1.88 9.34 4.59 Average Number of Common Shares Basic 583 583 581 583 580 Diluted 587 588 584 587 584





13





Wellhead Volumes and Prices (Unaudited) 3Q 2022 3Q 2021 % Change 2Q 2022 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 % Change Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A) United States 464.6 448.3 4 % 463.5 459.2 441.3 4 % Trinidad 0.5 1.2 -58 % 0.6 0.7 1.7 -59 % Other International (B) - - - - 0.1 -100 % Total 465.1 449.5 3 % 464.1 459.9 443.1 4 % Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (C) United States $ 96.05 $ 70.88 36 % $ 111.26 $ 101.16 $ 65.18 55 % Trinidad 84.98 60.19 41 % 98.29 88.84 54.33 64 % Other International (B) - - - - 42.36 -100 % Composite 96.04 70.85 36 % 111.25 101.14 65.14 55 % Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A) United States 209.3 157.9 33 % 201.9 200.6 140.4 43 % Total 209.3 157.9 33 % 201.9 200.6 140.4 43 % Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (C) United States $ 36.02 $ 37.72 -4 % $ 42.28 $ 39.29 $ 32.07 23 % Composite 36.02 37.72 -4 % 42.28 39.29 32.07 23 % Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A) United States 1,306 1,210 8 % 1,324 1,293 1,170 11 % Trinidad 163 212 -23 % 204 192 221 -13 % Other International (B) - - - - 12 -100 % Total 1,469 1,422 3 % 1,528 1,485 1,403 6 % Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C) United States $ 9.35 $ 4.50 108 % $ 7.77 $ 7.68 $ 4.30 79 % Trinidad 7.45 (E) 3.39 120 % 3.42 4.55 (E) 3.38 35 % Other International (B) - - - - 5.67 -100 % Composite 9.14 4.34 111 % 7.19 7.28 4.17 75 % Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D) United States 891.6 807.9 10 % 886.1 875.3 776.8 13 % Trinidad 27.6 36.5 -24 % 34.6 32.6 38.5 -15 % Other International (B) - - - - 2.0 -100 % Total 919.2 844.4 9 % 920.7 907.9 817.3 11 % Total MMBoe (D) 84.6 77.7 9 % 83.8 247.8 223.1 11 %

(A)Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.

(B)Other International includes EOG's China and Canada operations. The China operations were sold in the second quarter of 2021.

(C)Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022).

(D)Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

(E)Includes revenue adjustment of $3.37 per Mcf and $0.96 per Mcf ($0.37 per Mcf and $0.12 per Mcf of EOG's composite wellhead natural gas price) for the quarter and year-to-date, respectively, related to a price adjustment per a provision of the natural gas sales contract with NGC amended in July 2022 for natural gas sales during the period from September 2020 through June 2022.

14





Balance Sheets In millions of USD, except share data (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,272 5,209 Accounts Receivable, Net 3,343 2,335 Inventories 872 584 Income Taxes Receivable 93 - Other 621 456 Total 10,201 8,584 Property, Plant and Equipment Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 67,065 67,644 Other Property, Plant and Equipment 4,659 4,753 Total Property, Plant and Equipment 71,724 72,397 Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (42,623) (43,971) Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 29,101 28,426 Deferred Income Taxes 18 11 Other Assets 1,167 1,215 Total Assets 40,487 38,236 Current Liabilities Accounts Payable 2,718 2,242 Accrued Taxes Payable 542 518 Dividends Payable 437 436 Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities 243 269 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 1,282 37 Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 235 240 Other 289 300 Total 5,746 4,042 Long-Term Debt 3,802 5,072 Other Liabilities 2,573 2,193 Deferred Income Taxes 4,517 4,749 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and 587,891,710 Shares Issued at September 30, 2022 and 585,521,512 Shares Issued at December 31, 2021 206 206 Additional Paid in Capital 6,155 6,087 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (6) (12) Retained Earnings 17,563 15,919 Common Stock Held in Treasury, 646,861 Shares at September 30, 2022 and 257,268 Shares at December 31, 2021 (69) (20) Total Stockholders' Equity 23,849 22,180 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 40,487 38,236

15





Cash Flows Statements In millions of USD (Unaudited) 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 3Q 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Net Income 2,854 2,238 1,095 5,482 2,679 Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 906 911 927 2,664 2,741 Impairments 94 91 82 240 170 Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 34 30 51 99 117 Deferred Income Taxes 327 (102) (111) (240) (244) (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 21 (97) (1) (101) (46) Other, Net (5) (16) 2 (15) 15 Dry Hole Costs 18 20 4 41 28 Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Total Losses 18 1,377 494 4,215 1,288 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (847) (2,114) (293) (3,257) (516) Other, Net 12 19 7 33 8 Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities Accounts Receivable 392 (522) (145) (1,008) (639) Inventories (140) (157) (6) (311) 95 Accounts Payable (88) 259 (68) 301 115 Accrued Taxes Payable (53) (536) 206 24 286 Other Assets (129) 71 167 (271) (55) Other Liabilities 1,269 433 (260) (548) (317) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities 90 143 45 301 (100) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 4,773 2,048 2,196 7,649 5,625 Investing Cash Flows Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (1,102) (1,349) (846) (3,390) (2,689) Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment (103) (75) (50) (248) (147) Proceeds from Sales of Assets 79 110 8 310 154 Other Investing Activities - (30) - (30) - Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities (90) (143) (45) (301) 100 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (1,216) (1,487) (933) (3,659) (2,582) Financing Cash Flows Long-Term Debt Repayments - - - - (750) Dividends Paid (1,312) (1,486) (820) (3,821) (1,278) Treasury Stock Purchased (37) (15) (21) (95) (33) Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock Purchase Plan - 13 - 17 9 Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities (8) (9) (9) (27) (27) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (1,357) (1,497) (850) (3,926) (2,079) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (1) - - (1) - Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,199 (936) 413 63 964 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 3,073 4,009 3,880 5,209 3,329 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 5,272 3,073 4,293 5,272 4,293

16





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.





A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.





As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.





EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial and operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial and operating performance with the financial and operating performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial and operating performance across periods.





The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.





In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time - for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.

17





Adjusted Net Income (Loss) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited) The following tables adjust the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets) - see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" below for additional related discussion) and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry. 3Q 2022 Before

Tax Income Tax Impact After

Tax Diluted Earnings per Share Reported Net Income (GAAP) 3,663 (809) 2,854 4.86 Adjustments: Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 18 (4) 14 0.03 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (847) 184 (663) (1.13) Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 21 (3) 18 0.03 Add: Certain Impairments 46 (8) 38 0.06 Less: Severance Tax Refund (115) 25 (90) (0.15) Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees 16 (3) 13 0.02 Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund (7) 2 (5) (0.01) Adjustments to Net Income (868) 193 (675) (1.15) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,795 (616) 2,179 3.71 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) Basic 583 Diluted 587

(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the third quarter of 2022, such amount was $847 million, of which $63 million was related to the early termination of certain contracts.





18





Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited) 2Q 2022 Before

Tax Income Tax Impact After

Tax Diluted Earnings per Share Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,882 (644) 2,238 3.81 Adjustments: Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 1,377 (299) 1,078 1.82 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (2,114) 459 (1,655) (2.81) Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (97) 21 (76) (0.13) Add: Certain Impairments 36 (7) 29 0.05 Adjustments to Net Income (798) 174 (624) (1.07) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,084 (470) 1,614 2.74 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) Basic 583 Diluted 588





3Q 2021 Before

Tax Income Tax Impact After

Tax Diluted Earnings per Share Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,429 (334) 1,095 1.88 Adjustments: Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 494 (108) 386 0.65 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (293) 64 (229) (0.39) Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (1) - (1) - Add: Certain Impairments 13 - 13 0.02 Adjustments to Net Income 213 (44) 169 0.28 Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,642 (378) 1,264 2.16 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) Basic 581 Diluted 584





19





Adjusted Net Income Per Share In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited) 2Q 2022 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP) 2.74 Realized Price 3Q 2022 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 71.40 Less: 2Q 2022 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (77.29) Subtotal (5.89) Multiplied by: 3Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 84.6 Total Change in Revenue (498) Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) 115 Change in Net Income (383) Change in Diluted Earnings per Share (0.65) Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 3Q 2022 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (847) Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 184 After Tax - (a) (663) 2Q 2022 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (2,114) Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 459 After Tax - (b) (1,655) Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) 992 Change in Diluted Earnings per Share 1.69 Wellhead Volumes 3Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 84.6 Less: 2Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (83.8) Subtotal 0.8 Multiplied by: 3Q 2022 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) 43.00 Change in Revenue 34 Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) (8) Change in Net Income 26 Change in Diluted Earnings per Share 0.04





20









Adjusted Net Income Per Share (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)

Operating Cost per Boe 2Q 2022 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) 28.50 Less: 2Q 2022 Taxes Other Than Income (5.63) Less: 3Q 2022 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) (28.40) Add: 3Q 2022 Taxes Other Than Income (Non-GAAP) 5.31 Subtotal (0.22) Multiplied by: 3Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 84.6 Change in Before-Tax Net Income (19) Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) 4 Change in Net Income (15) Change in Diluted Earnings per Share (0.03) Other (1) (0.08) 3Q 2022 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP) 3.71 3Q 2022 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted 587

(1)Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the effect of changes in the effective income tax rate.

21





Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow In millions of USD (Unaudited) The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry. To further the comparability of EOG's financial results with those of EOG's peer companies and other companies in the industry, EOG now utilizes Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP), instead of Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP), in calculating its Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP). Accordingly, Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for the third quarter 2022, second quarter 2022 and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 have been calculated on such basis, and the calculations of Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for each of the prior periods shown have been revised and conformed. 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 3Q 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 4,773 2,048 2,196 7,649 5,625 Adjustments: Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities Accounts Receivable (392) 522 145 1,008 639 Inventories 140 157 6 311 (95) Accounts Payable 88 (259) 68 (301) (115) Accrued Taxes Payable 53 536 (206) (24) (286) Other Assets 129 (71) (167) 271 55 Other Liabilities (1,269) (433) 260 548 317 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities (90) (143) (45) (301) 100 Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 3,432 2,357 2,257 9,161 6,240 Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 3,432 2,357 2,257 9,161 6,240 Less: Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a) (1,166) (1,071) (891) (3,246) (2,740) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,266 1,286 1,366 5,915 3,500 (a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP): 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 3Q 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Total Expenditures (GAAP) 1,410 1,521 962 4,075 3,118 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (139) (43) (8) (209) (56) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (28) (21) (15) (107) (37) Non-Cash Finance Leases - (74) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (42) (351) (4) (398) (99) Exploration Costs (35) (35) (44) (115) (112) Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 1,166 1,071 891 3,246 2,740

22





Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited) The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry. September 30, 2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 23,849 22,312 21,765 Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,084 5,091 5,117 Less: Cash (5,272) (3,073) (4,293) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) (188) 2,018 824 Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 28,933 27,403 26,882 Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 23,661 24,330 22,589 Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 17.6 % 18.6 % 19.0 % Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] -0.8 % 8.3 % 3.6 %





23