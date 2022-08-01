Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. EOG Resources, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOG   US26875P1012

EOG RESOURCES, INC.

(EOG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
107.58 USD   -3.27%
05:50pEOG RESOURCES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
05:50pEOG RESOURCES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
05:50pEOG RESOURCES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EOG Resources : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/01/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Helms Lloyd W Jr
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
EOG RESOURCES INC [EOG] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
President & COO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1111 BAGBY, SKY LOBBY 2
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
HOUSTON TX 77002
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Helms Lloyd W Jr
1111 BAGBY, SKY LOBBY 2

HOUSTON, TX77002

President & COO
Signatures
Vicky Strom, attorney-in-fact for Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. 2022-08-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

EOG Resources Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 21:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EOG RESOURCES, INC.
05:50pEOG RESOURCES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
05:50pEOG RESOURCES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
05:50pEOG RESOURCES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
07/26Raymond James Adjusts EOG Resources Price Target to $150 From $170, Maintains Strong Bu..
MT
07/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Earnings bonanza
07/26ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Microsoft, UnitedHealth, American Express, EOG Resources, Haleon..
07/25Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target for EOG Resources to $124 From $122, Maintains Neutra..
MT
07/22Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on EOG Resources to $160 From $164, Reiterates Overw..
MT
07/20MKM Partners Assumes EOG Resources at Buy With $123 Price Target
MT
07/19Barclays Adjusts EOG Resources Price Target to $165 From $168, Maintains Overweight Rat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EOG RESOURCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 369 M - -
Net income 2022 7 279 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 925 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,32x
Yield 2022 6,63%
Capitalization 65 143 M 65 143 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
EOG Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 111,22 $
Average target price 146,26 $
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ezra Y. Yacob Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lloyd W. Helms President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy K. Driggers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Raymond Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
Sandeep Bhakhri Chief Information & Technology Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EOG RESOURCES, INC.25.21%65 143
CONOCOPHILLIPS34.98%123 644
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED32.29%63 686
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION126.80%61 620
CNOOC LIMITED24.53%60 685
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY30.28%57 332