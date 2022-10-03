EOG Resources Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since September 2021 -- Data Talk

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is currently at $120.27, up $8.54 or 7.64%

--Would be highest close since Sept. 19, 2022, when it closed at $120.43

--On pace for largest percent increase since Sept. 15, 2021, when it rose 8.33%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Up 35.39% year-to-date

--Down 17.58% from its all-time closing high of $145.93 on June 7, 2022

--Up 39.2% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 4, 2021), when it closed at $86.40

--Down 17.58% from its 52-week closing high of $145.93 on June 7, 2022

--Up 43.9% from its 52-week closing low of $83.58 on Dec. 20, 2021

--Traded as high as $120.30; highest intraday level since Sept. 22, 2022, when it hit $121.23

--Up 7.67% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 5, 2022, when it rose as much as 8.15%

--Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 3:37:00 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1555ET