    EOG   US26875P1012

EOG RESOURCES, INC.

(EOG)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:56 2022-10-03 pm EDT
119.87 USD   +7.29%
03:56pEOG Resources Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since September 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/30North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures, -2-
DJ
09/29EOG Resources Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.75 a Share, Payable Oct. 31 to Shareholders as of Oct. 17
MT
EOG Resources Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since September 2021 -- Data Talk

10/03/2022 | 03:56pm EDT
EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is currently at $120.27, up $8.54 or 7.64%


--Would be highest close since Sept. 19, 2022, when it closed at $120.43

--On pace for largest percent increase since Sept. 15, 2021, when it rose 8.33%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Up 35.39% year-to-date

--Down 17.58% from its all-time closing high of $145.93 on June 7, 2022

--Up 39.2% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 4, 2021), when it closed at $86.40

--Down 17.58% from its 52-week closing high of $145.93 on June 7, 2022

--Up 43.9% from its 52-week closing low of $83.58 on Dec. 20, 2021

--Traded as high as $120.30; highest intraday level since Sept. 22, 2022, when it hit $121.23

--Up 7.67% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 5, 2022, when it rose as much as 8.15%

--Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 3:37:00 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1555ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 909 M - -
Net income 2022 7 645 M - -
Net cash 2022 837 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,56x
Yield 2022 7,05%
Capitalization 65 479 M 65 479 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
EOG Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 111,73 $
Average target price 148,46 $
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ezra Y. Yacob Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lloyd W. Helms President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy K. Driggers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Raymond Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
Sandeep Bhakhri Chief Information & Technology Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EOG RESOURCES, INC.25.78%65 479