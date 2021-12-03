Eolus Vind : Last turbine erected in Öyfjellet

It started as a local initiative and about 10 years ago Eolus took over the project. This week, the 72nd turbine was erected at Öyfjellet wind farm. The project in Mosjöen is in an extreme environment and has encountered many challenges. The wind farm comprises 72 turbines of the model Nordex N149 5,x MW with a total installed capacity of 400 MW.

