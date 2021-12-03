Log in
    EOLU B   SE0007075056

EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)

(EOLU B)
Eolus Vind : Last turbine erected in Öyfjellet

12/03/2021 | 05:12am EST
It started as a local initiative and about 10 years ago Eolus took over the project. This week, the 72nd turbine was erected at Öyfjellet wind farm. The project in Mosjöen is in an extreme environment and has encountered many challenges. The wind farm comprises 72 turbines of the model Nordex N149 5,x MW with a total installed capacity of 400 MW.

Eolus Vind AB published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 498 M 383 M 383 M
Net income 2021 83,0 M 9,10 M 9,10 M
Net cash 2021 657 M 72,0 M 72,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,6x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 3 269 M 361 M 358 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 77,9%
Managers and Directors
Per Ingemar Witalisson Chief Executive Officer
Catharina Persson Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Göran Arras Stennert Chairman
Jacob Nilsson Manager-Information Technology & GIS Researcher
Marcus Landelin Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)-44.57%361
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED2.12%9 024
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED57.33%6 312
XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.50.54%3 082
KEPCO PLANT SERVICE & ENGINEERING CO.,LTD.31.31%1 492
SOLARPACK CORPORACION TECNOLOGICA, S.A.-8.33%993