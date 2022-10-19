Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Eolus Vind AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    EOLU B   SE0007075056

EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)

(EOLU B)
  Report
2022-10-19
122.30 SEK   +1.66%
09:04aEolus Vind : has acquired 8 MW solar projects in Poland
PU
10/17Eolus appoints Head of Baltics
GL
10/17Eolus appoints Head of Baltics
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Eolus Vind : has acquired 8 MW solar projects in Poland

10/19/2022 | 09:04am EDT
As part of our long-term strategy on the Polish market, we have acquired 8 MW of solar projects in late-stage development in Poland.

The projects, in two locations, have obtained grid connection conditions and we are developing the projects further to reach Ready to Build status. The projects have been acquired from an experienced local developer and we see potential to develop this cooperation further, within solar energy as well as wind energy and energy storage.

- This rather small transaction is an important step for us in Poland, as it concerns projects with obtained grid connections. We have a challenging grid situation in Poland and will most probably see more of these transactions looking forward. With these projects in our Polish portfolio, our hope is to start constructing our first projects in Poland as soon as next year, says Daniel Larsson, Country Manager at Eolus Poland.

The projects are a good supplement to our remaining portfolio of PV-projects under development in Poland, amounting to a total of over 900 MW.

Disclaimer

Eolus Vind AB published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 13:02:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
