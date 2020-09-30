Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Eolus Vind AB (publ)    EOLU B   SE0007075056

EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)

(EOLU B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eolus places order for 11 wind turbines, 68 MW with Siemens Gamesa Renewables

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 02:30am EDT

Hässleholm, Sweden, September 30th, 2020

Eolus has signed an agreement with Siemens Gamesa Renewables regarding delivery of 11 wind turbines for the wind farms Boarp, Dållebo and Rosenskog in southern Sweden, totaling 68 MW.


The wind farms will comprise 7 Siemens Gamesa SG 5.8-170 wind turbines and 4 Siemens Gamesa SG 5.8-155 wind turbines delivered in different power ratings. The wind farms are expected to be completed in the autumn of 2023 and will be covered by a 15-year full-service agreement. The three wind farms are covered by a sales agreement signed with Commerz Real which was announced by Eolus in a press release on September 29, 2020.

Boarp, located in Vaggeryd municipality will comprise 4 SG 5.8-170 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 24.2 MW while Rosenskog in Falköping municipality will comprise 3 SG5.8-170 wind turbines for an installed capacity of 17.8 MW. The 4 SG 5.8-155 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 26.4 MW will be constructed in Dållebo in Ulricehamn municipality.

-At Eolus we are delighted to work with Siemens Gamesa and to use the 5.x platform to optimize production in these projects. Both in terms of installed capacity and rotor diameter these will be the largest wind turbines Eolus has established to date says Eolus CEO Per Witalisson.

-The journey with Eolus has been one of a true partnership to extract the full benefits of this extremely versatile technology and we are happy to move to the next stage in our collaboration says Andreas Nauen, Siemens Gamesa CEO.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15
Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

About Eolus:
Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 653 wind turbines with a capacity of nearly 1 370 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 300 MW of asset management services of which some 905 MW is in operation.

Eolus Vind AB has about 28 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)
02:31aEOLUS VIND : places order for 11 wind turbines, 68 MW with Siemens Gamesa Renewa..
AQ
02:30aEolus places order for 11 wind turbines, 68 MW with Siemens Gamesa Renewables
GL
09/29EOLUS VIND : announces the sale of 68 MW wind power to Commerz Real AG Group
AQ
09/29Eolus announces the sale of 68 MW wind power to Commerz Real AG Group
GL
08/31Wind farm Bäckhammar successfully completed and delivered to KGAL
GL
08/31Wind farm Stigafjellet successfully completed and delivered to ewz
GL
08/27Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in Eolus Vind AB (publ) on A..
GL
07/21Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Eolus Vind AB (publ)
GL
07/16Election Committee for Eolus Vind AB appointed
GL
07/10Eolus acquires seven wind power projects in early development
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 909 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2020 232 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
Net cash 2020 277 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 3 915 M 436 M 436 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Eolus Vind AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 157,20 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Per Ingemar Witalisson Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Göran Arras Stennert Chairman
Marcus Landelin Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Catharina Persson Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Nilsson Manager-Information Technology & GIS Researcher
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)43.43%436
VINCI SA-26.83%47 347
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.14%31 299
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-23.84%29 751
FERROVIAL, S.A.-21.62%18 543
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.42%18 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group