  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Eolus Vind AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    EOLU B   SE0007075056

EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)

(EOLU B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:07:28 2023-05-04 am EDT
77.18 SEK   +0.68%
Invitation to presentation of Eolus Interim Report for the first quarter 2023 on 11 May
GL
Invitation to presentation of Eolus Interim Report for the first quarter 2023 on 11 May
AQ
Eolus Vind to Sell Minority Stake in Swedish Wind Farm to Gothenburg Port Authority
MT
Invitation to presentation of Eolus Interim Report for the first quarter 2023 on 11 May

05/04/2023 | 04:01am EDT
Hässleholm, 4 May 2023

Eolus Vind AB’s Interim Report for the first quarter will be published on Thursday 11 May 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (CEST). At 10:00 a.m. the same day a webcast with teleconference will be held, where the report is presented by CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson.

In connection with the presentation, it will be possible to ask questions through the teleconference or in written form through the webcast. The presentation will be held in English.

Webcast:
If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:
https://ir.financialhearings.com/eolus-q1-2023
Via the webcast you can ask written questions.

Teleconference:
If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below:
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=200758
After registration you will be provided phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.
You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

For further information, please contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 (0)702 65 16 15
Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46 (0)761 16 71 99

 

ABOUT EOLUS
Eolus is one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordics and we are active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of renewable projects. We offer attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland and the United States. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 738 wind turbines with a capacity of 1,814 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for 1,150 MW of asset management services of which 882 MW are in operation.

Eolus’ Class B share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information, please visit www.eolusvind.com.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 1 041 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 196 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net cash 2023 379 M 36,9 M 36,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,75x
Yield 2023 2,75%
Capitalization 1 909 M 186 M 186 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Eolus Vind AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 76,65 SEK
Average target price 128,75 SEK
Spread / Average Target 68,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per Ingemar Witalisson Chief Executive Officer
Catharina Persson Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Göran Arras Stennert Independent Chairman
Karin Wittsell Heydl Head-Communications, Sustainability & IT
Magnus Axelsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)-27.41%186
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED27.47%6 161
XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.32.69%3 490
SUWEN ELECTRIC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.16.29%1 422
WEST HOLDINGS CORPORATION-29.73%914
CADELER A/S23.70%854
